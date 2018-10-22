search
Mon: TASE edges up, boosted by banks

22 Oct, 2018 18:39
Bank Leumi led the market higher today as Teva and Israel Chemicals lost ground.

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange rose today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 0.08% to 1,613.02 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index rose 0.04% to 1,454.64 points; and the BlueTech Global Index rose 0.05% to 381.26 points. The TelBond 20 corporate bond index fell 0.06% to 346.64 points. Trading turnover was NIS 1.21 billion.

On the foreign currency market, the Bank of Israel set the shekel-dollar representative rate down 0.436% at NIS 3.651/$ from Friday's rate and set the shekel-euro rate up 0.219% at 4.202/€.

On the market, Bank Leumi (TASE: LUMI) rose 1.89% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index on the day's biggest trading turnover. Mizrahi Tefahot Bank (TASE:MZTF) rose 1.37%, Israel Discount Bank (TASE: DSCT) rose 1.28% and Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) rose 0.23%. Delek Group Ltd. (TASE: DLEKG) rose 1.59%.

Israel Chemicals (TASE: ICL: NYSE: ICL) fell 0.79% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index and Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA) fell 0.68%.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on October 22, 2018

