Mon: TASE falls again as Teva bucks market

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange fell today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index fell 0.21%, to 1,984.44 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index fell 0.38%, to 2,067.11 points; and the BlueTech Global Index fell 1.47% to 527.69 points. The All Bond corporate bond index fell 0.12% to 396.17 points. Turnover totaled NIS 2.46 billion in equities and NIS 3.30 billion in bonds.

On the foreign exchange market, the Bank of Israel set the representative shekel-dollar rate up 0.225% from Friday, at NIS 3.116/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 0.242% higher at NIS 3.526/€.

Bank Leumi (TASE:LUMI) led the market, rising 1.40% on the day's biggest trading turnover. Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) rose 0.90%, Israel Discount Bank (TASE: DSCT) rose 0.69% and Mizrahi Tefahot Bank (TASE:MZTF) rose 0.49%. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA) rose 3.02% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today and Opko Health Inc. (NYSE: OPK; TASE: OPK) rose 1.60%.

Ashtrom Group (TASE: ASHG) fell 3.18% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today. ICL (TASE: ICL: NYSE: ICL) fell 1.00% and NICE-Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: NICE; TASE:NICE) fell 1.41%. Maytronics Ltd. (TASE:MTRN) fell 2.48% and Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (Nasdaq: TSEM; TASE:TSEM) fell 1.08%.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on January 10, 2022.

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd., 2022.