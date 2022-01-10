search
Front > TASE report

Mon: TASE falls again as Teva bucks market

10 Jan, 2022 18:17
שלח תגובה במיילGlobes correspondent

NICE Systems and ICL led the market down today as Teva and the banks bucked the market.

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange fell today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index fell 0.21%, to 1,984.44 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index fell 0.38%, to 2,067.11 points; and the BlueTech Global Index fell 1.47% to 527.69 points. The All Bond corporate bond index fell 0.12% to 396.17 points. Turnover totaled NIS 2.46 billion in equities and NIS 3.30 billion in bonds.

On the foreign exchange market, the Bank of Israel set the representative shekel-dollar rate up 0.225% from Friday, at NIS 3.116/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 0.242% higher at NIS 3.526/€.

Bank Leumi (TASE:LUMI) led the market, rising 1.40% on the day's biggest trading turnover. Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) rose 0.90%, Israel Discount Bank (TASE: DSCT) rose 0.69% and Mizrahi Tefahot Bank (TASE:MZTF) rose 0.49%. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA) rose 3.02% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today and Opko Health Inc. (NYSE: OPK; TASE: OPK) rose 1.60%.

Ashtrom Group (TASE: ASHG) fell 3.18% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today. ICL (TASE: ICL: NYSE: ICL) fell 1.00% and NICE-Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: NICE; TASE:NICE) fell 1.41%. Maytronics Ltd. (TASE:MTRN) fell 2.48% and Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (Nasdaq: TSEM; TASE:TSEM) fell 1.08%.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on January 10, 2022.

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd., 2022.

Twitter Facebook Linkedin RSS Newsletters גלובס Israel Business Conference 2018