Mon: TASE falls amid global second-wave concerns

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange (TASE) fell today amid global concerns about a second coronavirus wave. The Tel Aviv 35 Index fell 1.09%, to 1,418.87 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index fell 0.92%, to 1,390.25 points; and the BlueTech Global Index fell 0.76%, to 434.12 points. The TelBond 2 0 corporate bond index fell 0.29%, to 354.52 points. Turnover totaled NIS 1.59 billion in equities and NIS 3.32 billion in bonds.

On the foreign exchange market, the Bank of Israel set the shekel 0.895% higher from Friday at NIS 3.495/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 0.206% higher, at NIS 3.932/€.

On the market, Israel Corporation (TASE: ILCO) fell 5.45% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index. Airport City Ltd. (TASE:ARPT) fell 4.77% and Azrieli Group Ltd. (TASE: AZRG) fell 4.26%. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA) fell 1.41%, and Elbit Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: ESLT; TASE: ESLT) fell 1.44%.

Bank Leumi (TASE: LUMI) fell 2.21%, Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) fell 0.73%, Israel Discount Bank (TASE: DSCT) fell 0.34% and Mizrahi Tefahot Bank (TASE:MZTF) fell 3.38%.

Bezeq Israeli Telecommunication Co. Ltd. (TASE: BEZQ) rose 6.18% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index on the day's biggest trading turnover, while NICE Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: NICE; TASE: NICE) rose 0.11%.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on June 15, 2020

