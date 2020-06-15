search
Front > TASE report

Mon: TASE falls amid global second-wave concerns

15 Jun, 2020 19:20
שלח תגובה במיילGlobes correspondent

Israel Corp. and Azrieli led the declines on the TASE today as Bezeq again bucked the market with big gains.

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange (TASE) fell today amid global concerns about a second coronavirus wave. The Tel Aviv 35 Index fell 1.09%, to 1,418.87 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index fell 0.92%, to 1,390.25 points; and the BlueTech Global Index fell 0.76%, to 434.12 points. The TelBond 2 0 corporate bond index fell 0.29%, to 354.52 points. Turnover totaled NIS 1.59 billion in equities and NIS 3.32 billion in bonds.

On the foreign exchange market, the Bank of Israel set the shekel 0.895% higher from Friday at NIS 3.495/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 0.206% higher, at NIS 3.932/€.

On the market, Israel Corporation (TASE: ILCO) fell 5.45% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index. Airport City Ltd. (TASE:ARPT) fell 4.77% and Azrieli Group Ltd. (TASE: AZRG) fell 4.26%. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA) fell 1.41%, and Elbit Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: ESLT; TASE: ESLT) fell 1.44%.

Bank Leumi (TASE: LUMI) fell 2.21%, Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) fell 0.73%, Israel Discount Bank (TASE: DSCT) fell 0.34% and Mizrahi Tefahot Bank (TASE:MZTF) fell 3.38%.

Bezeq Israeli Telecommunication Co. Ltd. (TASE: BEZQ) rose 6.18% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index on the day's biggest trading turnover, while NICE Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: NICE; TASE: NICE) rose 0.11%.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on June 15, 2020

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd. 2020

Twitter Facebook Linkedin RSS Newsletters גלובס Israel Business Conference 2018