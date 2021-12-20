search
Mon: TASE falls on fifth wave concerns

20 Dec, 2021 19:03
ICL, Teva and the banks led the TASE down today not Nova bucked the market.

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange fell today as global markets fell and Prime Minister Naftali Bennett warned on Israel's imminent fifth Covid wave. The Tel Aviv 35 Index fell 1.43%, to 1,872.70 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index fell 1.74%, to 1,947.66 points; and the BlueTech Global Index fell 1.57% to 527.32 points. The All Bond corporate bond index fell 0.22% to 395.78 points. Turnover totaled NIS 2.48 billion in equities and NIS 3.78 billion in bonds.

On the foreign exchange market, the Bank of Israel set the representative shekel-dollar rate up 1.188% from Friday, at NIS 3.152/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 0.655% higher at NIS 3.552/€.

On the market, ICL (TASE: ICL: NYSE: ICL) was down 3.98% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA) fell 2.54%, Elbit Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: ESLT; TASE:ESLT) fell 1.93% and Azrieli Group (TASE: AZRG) fell 3.57%.

Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) fell 2.11% on the biggest trading turnover today. <href="http://www.bankleumi.co.il/english/english.shtml" target="new">Bank Leumi (TASE:LUMI) fell 0.77%, Israel Discount Bank (TASE: DSCT) fell 1.36%, and Mizrahi Tefahot Bank (TASE:MZTF) fell 1.93%.

Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. (Nasdaq:NVMI; TASE:NVMI) rose 0.98% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today and LivePerson Inc. (Nasdaq: LPSN; Nasdaq: LPSN) rose 0.79%. Opko Health Inc. (NYSE: OPK; TASE: OPK) rose 0.95% and NICE-Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: NICE; TASE:NICE) rose 0.19%.

Outside of the Tel Aviv 35 Index, Delek Group Ltd. (TASE:DLEKG) fell 6.17%.

