Mon: TASE flat after latest rate hike

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange was flat today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index fell 0.01%, to 1,792.97 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index rose 0.03%, to 1,810.63 points; and the BlueTech Global Index rose 0.31% to 356.03 points. The All Bond corporate bond index fell 0.04% to 365.79 points. Turnover totaled NIS 1.28 billion in equities and NIS 3.42 billion in bonds.

On the foreign exchange market, the Bank of Israel set the representative shekel-dollar rate down 0.084% from Friday, at NIS 3.563/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 0.351% higher at NIS 3.807/€.

On the market, Delek Group Ltd. (TASE:DLEKG) rose 3.92% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today and Elbit Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: ESLT; TASE:ESLT) rose 2.44%. Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) led the market today rising 0.93% on the day's biggest trading turnover and Bank Leumi (TASE:LUMI) rose 0.46%,

Strauss Group (TASE: STRS) fell 2.13% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today. First International Bank of Israel (TASE:FTIN1; FTIN5) fell 1.65%, ICL (TASE: ICL: NYSE: ICL) fell 0.99% and Bezeq Israel Telecommunications Company Ltd. (TASE:BZEQ) fell 0.92%.

