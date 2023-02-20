search
Front > TASE report

Mon: TASE flat after latest rate hike

20 Feb, 2023 18:48
שלח תגובה במיילGlobes correspondent

Delek Group led the gains today and Strauss Group led the declines.

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange was flat today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index fell 0.01%, to 1,792.97 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index rose 0.03%, to 1,810.63 points; and the BlueTech Global Index rose 0.31% to 356.03 points. The All Bond corporate bond index fell 0.04% to 365.79 points. Turnover totaled NIS 1.28 billion in equities and NIS 3.42 billion in bonds.

On the foreign exchange market, the Bank of Israel set the representative shekel-dollar rate down 0.084% from Friday, at NIS 3.563/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 0.351% higher at NIS 3.807/€.

On the market, Delek Group Ltd. (TASE:DLEKG) rose 3.92% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today and Elbit Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: ESLT; TASE:ESLT) rose 2.44%. Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) led the market today rising 0.93% on the day's biggest trading turnover and Bank Leumi (TASE:LUMI) rose 0.46%,

Strauss Group (TASE: STRS) fell 2.13% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today. First International Bank of Israel (TASE:FTIN1; FTIN5) fell 1.65%, ICL (TASE: ICL: NYSE: ICL) fell 0.99% and Bezeq Israel Telecommunications Company Ltd. (TASE:BZEQ) fell 0.92%.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on February 20, 2023.

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd., 2023.

Twitter Facebook Linkedin RSS Newsletters גלובס Israel Business Conference 2018