Mon: TASE flat as Delek decline continues

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange was flat today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index fell 0.02% to 1,608.77 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index fell 0.04% to 1,516.06 points; but the BlueTech Global Index rose 0.08% to 377.72 points. The TelBond 20 corporate bond index rose 0.23% to 366.33 points. Trading turnover was NIS 1.02 billion. The market will be closed tomorrow as election day in Israel is a public holiday.

On the foreign currency market, the Bank of Israel set the shekel-dollar representative rate up 0.312% today at NIS 3.538/$ from Friday's rate, and set the shekel-euro rate down 0.179% at 3.904/€.

On the market, Energean Oil & Gas plc (LSE: ENOG; TASE: ENOG) fell 3.48%. Delek Group Ltd. (TASE: DLEKG) fell 2.52% and Delek Drilling LP (TASE: DEDR.L) fell 3.86% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index. Bank Leumi (TASE: LUMI) fell 0.53% on the day's biggest trading turnover. Israel Discount Bank (TASE: DSCT) fell 1.29%, Mizrahi Tefahot Bank (TASE:MZTF) fell 1.20% and Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) fell 0.94%.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA) rose 2.21% and Perrigo Company (NYSE:PRGO; TASE:PRGO) rose 0.71%. Paz Oil Company Ltd. (TASE:PZOL) rose 2.25% and Melisron Ltd. (TASE: MLSR) rose 2.51% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index. Elbit Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: ESLT; TASE: ESLT) rose 1.23% and NICE Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: NICE; TASE: NICE) rose 0.89%.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on September 16, 2019

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd. 2019