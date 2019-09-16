search
Mon: TASE flat as Delek decline continues

16 Sep, 2019 18:36
Delek and Energean led the declines on the market today as Teva and Melisron led the gains.

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange was flat today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index fell 0.02% to 1,608.77 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index fell 0.04% to 1,516.06 points; but the BlueTech Global Index rose 0.08% to 377.72 points. The TelBond 20 corporate bond index rose 0.23% to 366.33 points. Trading turnover was NIS 1.02 billion. The market will be closed tomorrow as election day in Israel is a public holiday.

On the foreign currency market, the Bank of Israel set the shekel-dollar representative rate up 0.312% today at NIS 3.538/$ from Friday's rate, and set the shekel-euro rate down 0.179% at 3.904/€.

On the market, Energean Oil & Gas plc (LSE: ENOG; TASE: ENOG) fell 3.48%. Delek Group Ltd. (TASE: DLEKG) fell 2.52% and Delek Drilling LP (TASE: DEDR.L) fell 3.86% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index. Bank Leumi (TASE: LUMI) fell 0.53% on the day's biggest trading turnover. Israel Discount Bank (TASE: DSCT) fell 1.29%, Mizrahi Tefahot Bank (TASE:MZTF) fell 1.20% and Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) fell 0.94%.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA) rose 2.21% and Perrigo Company (NYSE:PRGO; TASE:PRGO) rose 0.71%. Paz Oil Company Ltd. (TASE:PZOL) rose 2.25% and Melisron Ltd. (TASE: MLSR) rose 2.51% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index. Elbit Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: ESLT; TASE: ESLT) rose 1.23% and NICE Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: NICE; TASE: NICE) rose 0.89%.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on September 16, 2019

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd. 2019

