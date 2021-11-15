search
Mon: TASE flat as Hapoalim falls despite strong results

15 Nov, 2021 18:13
Bank Hapoalim and Ormat led the declines today as NICE systems led the gains.

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange was flat today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index fell 0.03%, to 1,902.80 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index fell 0.02%, to 1,992.21 points; and the BlueTech Global Index fell 0.14% to 582.96 points. The All Bond corporate bond index rose 0.14% to 394.55 points. Turnover totaled NIS 1.66 billion in equities and NIS 3.81 billion in bonds.

On the foreign exchange market, the Bank of Israel set the representative shekel-dollar rate down 0.321% from Friday, at NIS 3.102/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 0.272% lower at NIS 3.552.

Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) led the market, falling 2.28% on the day's biggest trading turnover, despite reporting strong third quarter financial results. Bank Leumi (TASE:LUMI) fell 0.83% and Israel Discount Bank (TASE: DSCT) fell 0.88%. Ormat Technologies Inc. (NYSE: ORA; TASE: ORA) fell 2.37% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today and LivePerson Inc. (Nasdaq: LPSN; Nasdaq: LPSN) fell 1.73%.

NICE Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: NICE; TASE:NICE) rose 1.32% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 index today. ICL (TASE: ICL: NYSE: ICL) rose 0.33%, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA) rose 0.74% and Shufersal Ltd. (TASE:SAE) rose 1.09%. Azrieli Group (TASE: AZRG) rose 0.53% and Mizrahi Tefahot Bank (TASE:MZTF) rose 0.62% after reporting strong third quarter results.

