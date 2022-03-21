Mon: TASE flat as ICL rally continues

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange was flat today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index fell 0.07%, to 2,005.91 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index rose 0.05%, to 2,081.11 points; and the BlueTech Global Index fell 0.52% to 484.31 points. The All Bond corporate bond index fell 0.29% to 385.48 points. Turnover totaled NIS 2.13 billion in equities and NIS 3.35 billion in bonds.

On the foreign exchange market, the Bank of Israel set the representative shekel-dollar rate down 0.735% from last Wednesday before the Purim holiday, at NIS 3.239/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 0.385% lower at NIS 3.574/€.

On the market, ICL (TASE: ICL: NYSE: ICL) rose 2.78% and parent company Israel Corp. (TASE: ILCO) rose 3.29% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index. Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) rose 0.38% on the day's biggest trading turnover and Elbit Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: ESLT; TASE:ESLT) rose 1.38% after announcing a Swedish deal.

NICE-Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: NICE; TASE:NICE) fell 1.99% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index. Bank Leumi (TASE:LUMI fell 0.99%, Israel Discount Bank (TASE: DSCT) fell 0.40% and Mizrahi Tefahot Bank (TASE:MZTF) fell 0.74%.

Outside of the Tel Aviv 35 Index, RADA Electronic Industries Ltd. (Nasdaq: RADA; TASE: RADA) rose 4.53%, and Delek Group Ltd. (TASE:DLEKG) rose 5.66%.

