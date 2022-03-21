search
Mon: TASE flat as ICL rally continues

21 Mar, 2022 18:51
ICL and parent company Israel Corp. led the gains today but NICE Systems again lost ground.

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange was flat today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index fell 0.07%, to 2,005.91 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index rose 0.05%, to 2,081.11 points; and the BlueTech Global Index fell 0.52% to 484.31 points. The All Bond corporate bond index fell 0.29% to 385.48 points. Turnover totaled NIS 2.13 billion in equities and NIS 3.35 billion in bonds.

On the foreign exchange market, the Bank of Israel set the representative shekel-dollar rate down 0.735% from last Wednesday before the Purim holiday, at NIS 3.239/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 0.385% lower at NIS 3.574/€.

On the market, ICL (TASE: ICL: NYSE: ICL) rose 2.78% and parent company Israel Corp. (TASE: ILCO) rose 3.29% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index. Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) rose 0.38% on the day's biggest trading turnover and Elbit Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: ESLT; TASE:ESLT) rose 1.38% after announcing a Swedish deal.

NICE-Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: NICE; TASE:NICE) fell 1.99% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index. Bank Leumi (TASE:LUMI fell 0.99%, Israel Discount Bank (TASE: DSCT) fell 0.40% and Mizrahi Tefahot Bank (TASE:MZTF) fell 0.74%.

Outside of the Tel Aviv 35 Index, RADA Electronic Industries Ltd. (Nasdaq: RADA; TASE: RADA) rose 4.53%, and Delek Group Ltd. (TASE:DLEKG) rose 5.66%.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on March 21, 2022.

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd., 2022.

