Mon: TASE flat as ICL resumes rise

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange was flat today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 0.02%, to 1,892.09 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index rose 0.08%, to 1,984.17 points; and the BlueTech Global Index fell 0.14% to 582.34 points. The All Bond corporate bond index fell 0.07% to 394.03 points. Turnover totaled NIS 1.70 billion in equities and NIS 3.21 billion in bonds.

On the foreign exchange market, the Bank of Israel set the representative shekel-dollar rate down 0.48% from Friday, at NIS 3.103/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 0.37% lower at NIS 3.589.

On the market, Perrigo Company (NYSE:PRGO; TASE:PRGO) rose 2.29% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index. NICE Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: NICE; TASE:NICE) rose 0.42% and ICL (TASE: ICL: NYSE: ICL) rose 1.49%.

Energix Renewable Energies (TASE: ENRG) fell 2.31% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today. Bank Leumi (TASE:LUMI) fell 0.07% on the day's biggest trading turnover, Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) fell 0.74%, and Israel Discount Bank (TASE: DSCT) fell 0.62%. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA) fell 1.01%.

