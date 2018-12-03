search
Mon: TASE flat as Tower continues big gains

3 Dec, 2018 19:09
Tower led the market gains today while Bezeq and Partner were the biggest losers on the Tel Aviv 35 Index.

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange was flat today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 0.01% to 1,653.85 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index rose 0.11% to 1,491.08 points; and the BlueTech Global Index rose 0.41% to 378.81 points. The TelBond 20 corporate bond index rose 0.12% to 343.81 points. Trading turnover was NIS 1.15 billion.

On the foreign currency market, the Bank of Israel set the shekel-dollar representative rate up 0.459% at NIS 3.718/$ from Friday's rate and set the shekel-euro rate up 0.017% at 4.212/€.

On the market, Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (Nasdaq: TSEM; TASE: TSEM) rose 5.85% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index, after rising 4.1% yesterday. Bank Leumi (TASE: LUMI) rose 0.45% on the day's biggest trading turnover and Israel Discount Bank (TASE: DSCT) rose 0.38%. Airport City Ltd. (TASE:ARPT) rose 0.99%, and outside of the Tel Aviv 35 Index ILD Hotels Ltd (Hachsharat Hayishuv Hotels Ltd.) (TASE:HAHO) rose 3% on reports that it was in talks to be sold to the Dan Hotels Group.

Bezeq Israeli Telecommunication Co. Ltd. (TASE: BEZQ) fell 3.68% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index and Partner Communications Ltd. (Nasdaq: PTNR; TASE: PTNR) fell 2.28%. Israel Chemicals (TASE: ICL: NYSE: ICL) fell 1.48%, and Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) fell 0.47%.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on December 3, 2018

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd. 2018

