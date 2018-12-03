Mon: TASE flat as Tower continues big gains

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange was flat today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 0.01% to 1,653.85 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index rose 0.11% to 1,491.08 points; and the BlueTech Global Index rose 0.41% to 378.81 points. The TelBond 20 corporate bond index rose 0.12% to 343.81 points. Trading turnover was NIS 1.15 billion.

On the foreign currency market, the Bank of Israel set the shekel-dollar representative rate up 0.459% at NIS 3.718/$ from Friday's rate and set the shekel-euro rate up 0.017% at 4.212/€.

On the market, Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (Nasdaq: TSEM; TASE: TSEM) rose 5.85% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index, after rising 4.1% yesterday. Bank Leumi (TASE: LUMI) rose 0.45% on the day's biggest trading turnover and Israel Discount Bank (TASE: DSCT) rose 0.38%. Airport City Ltd. (TASE:ARPT) rose 0.99%, and outside of the Tel Aviv 35 Index ILD Hotels Ltd (Hachsharat Hayishuv Hotels Ltd.) (TASE:HAHO) rose 3% on reports that it was in talks to be sold to the Dan Hotels Group.

Bezeq Israeli Telecommunication Co. Ltd. (TASE: BEZQ) fell 3.68% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index and Partner Communications Ltd. (Nasdaq: PTNR; TASE: PTNR) fell 2.28%. Israel Chemicals (TASE: ICL: NYSE: ICL) fell 1.48%, and Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) fell 0.47%.

