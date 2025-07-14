Mon: TASE flat as banks fall

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange was flat today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index fell 0.03% to 2,984.60 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index rose 0.08% to 3,053.77 points; and the BlueTech Global Index rose 0.38% to 524.09 points. The All Bond corporate bond index fell 0.07% to 408.65 points. Turnover totaled NIS 3.47 billion in equities and NIS 3.25 billion in bonds.

On the foreign exchange market, the Bank of Israel set the representative shekel-dollar rate up 0.93% from Friday, at NIS 3.365/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 0.96% higher at NIS 3.933/€.

Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) led the market today, falling 2.11% on the day's biggest trading turnover, for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index. Bank Leumi (TASE: LUMI) fell 2.07%, Israel Discount Bank (TASE: DSCT) fell 1.80% and Mizrahi Tefahot Bank fell 1.96%. Clal Insurance Enterprise Holdings (TASE: CLIS) fell 0.96%.

Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (Nasdaq: TSEM; TASE:TSEM) rose 3.16% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index and Nova Ltd. (Nasdaq:NVMI; TASE:NVMI) rose 1.88%. Phoenix Financial Ltd. (TASE: PHOE) rose 2.36% and Elbit Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: ESLT; TASE:ESLT) rose 1.54%.

Outside of the Tel Aviv 35 Index El Al Israel Airlines Ltd. (TASE:ELAL) fell 2.55% after CEO Dina Ben-Tal Ganancia announced she would be stepping down before the end of the year.

