Mon: TASE flat despite Elbit gains

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange fell today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index fell 0.03%, to 1,869.67 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index fell 0.25%, to 1,903.11 points; and the BlueTech Global Index fell 0.61% to 370.23 points. The All Bond corporate bond index fell 0.18% to 366.38 points. Turnover totaled NIS 1.94 billion in equities and NIS 3.76 billion in bonds.

On the foreign exchange market, the Bank of Israel set the representative shekel-dollar rate up 0.207% from Friday, at NIS 3.386/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 0.503% lower at NIS 3.579/€.

On the market Delek Group Ltd. (TASE:DLEKG) rose 3.95% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today. Elbit Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: ESLT; TASE:ESLT) rose 3.64% and Israel Discount Bank (TASE: DSCT) rose 0.25%. ICL (TASE: ICL: NYSE: ICL) rose 2.60% on the day's biggest trading turnover and parent company Israel Corp. (TASE: ILCO) rose 1.79%.

Energean plc (LSE: ENOG; TASE: ENOG) fell 4.21%, for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 index today.

Bank Leumi (TASE:LUMI) fell 0.26%, Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) fell 0.43% and Mizrahi Tefahot Bank fell 0.08%. NICE-Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: NICE; TASE:NICE) fell 1.62%, Bezeq Israel Telecommunications Company Ltd. (TASE:BZEQ) fell 2.20% and Kenon Holdings (NYSE: KEN; TASE: KEN) fell 3.26%.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on December 5, 2022.

