search
Front > TASE report

Mon: TASE flat despite Elbit gains

5 Dec, 2022 18:36
שלח תגובה במיילGlobes correspondent

Elbit Systems, ICL and Delek rose strongly today balanced out by losses for Bezeq, NICE and Energean.

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange fell today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index fell 0.03%, to 1,869.67 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index fell 0.25%, to 1,903.11 points; and the BlueTech Global Index fell 0.61% to 370.23 points. The All Bond corporate bond index fell 0.18% to 366.38 points. Turnover totaled NIS 1.94 billion in equities and NIS 3.76 billion in bonds.

On the foreign exchange market, the Bank of Israel set the representative shekel-dollar rate up 0.207% from Friday, at NIS 3.386/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 0.503% lower at NIS 3.579/€.

On the market Delek Group Ltd. (TASE:DLEKG) rose 3.95% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today. Elbit Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: ESLT; TASE:ESLT) rose 3.64% and Israel Discount Bank (TASE: DSCT) rose 0.25%. ICL (TASE: ICL: NYSE: ICL) rose 2.60% on the day's biggest trading turnover and parent company Israel Corp. (TASE: ILCO) rose 1.79%.

Energean plc (LSE: ENOG; TASE: ENOG) fell 4.21%, for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 index today.

Bank Leumi (TASE:LUMI) fell 0.26%, Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) fell 0.43% and Mizrahi Tefahot Bank fell 0.08%. NICE-Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: NICE; TASE:NICE) fell 1.62%, Bezeq Israel Telecommunications Company Ltd. (TASE:BZEQ) fell 2.20% and Kenon Holdings (NYSE: KEN; TASE: KEN) fell 3.26%.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on December 5, 2022.

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd., 2022.

Twitter Facebook Linkedin RSS Newsletters גלובס Israel Business Conference 2018