Mon: TASE gains ahead of elections

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange rose today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 1.29%, to 1,606.70 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index rose 1.16%, to 1,668.37 points; and the BlueTech Global Index rose 0.27%, to 603.01 points. The TelBond 20 corporate bond index rose 0.41%, to 373.98 points. Turnover totaled NIS 1.37 billion in equities and NIS 2.93 billion in bonds. The market will be closed tomorrow for election day.

On the foreign exchange market, the Bank of Israel set the representative shekel-dollar rate 0.426% higher from Friday, at NIS 3.303/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was 0.380% higher, at NIS 3.939/€.

Bank Leumi (TASE: LUMI) led the market, rising 0.46% on the day's biggest trading turnover. Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) rose 1.06% and Israel Discount Bank (TASE: DSCT) rose 1.39%.

Ormat Technologies Inc. (NYSE: ORA; TASE: ORA rose 2.34% and NICE Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: NICE; TASE: NICE) rose 1.34%. Maytronics Ltd. (TASE:MTRN) rose 3.41% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today. Energean Oil & Gas plc (LSE: ENOG; TASE: ENOG) rose 3.41% and Azrieli Group Ltd. (TASE: AZRG) rose 3.13%.

Bezeq Israeli Telecommunication Co. Ltd. (TASE: BEZQ) fell 2.01% and Energix Renewable Energies Ltd. (ENRG) fell 2.30% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on March 22, 2021

