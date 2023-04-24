Mon: TASE gains ahead of holiday

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange rose today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 1.12%, to 1,742.65 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index rose 0.84%, to 1,727.64 points; but the BlueTech Global Index fell 0.02% to 333.11 points. The All Bond corporate bond index rose 0.02% to 363.20 points. Turnover totaled NIS 1.67 billion in equities and NIS 3.78 billion in bonds.

The market reopens on Thursday after Memorial Day and the Independence Day holiday.

On the foreign exchange market, the Bank of Israel set the representative shekel-dollar rate up 0.137% from Friday, at NIS 3.661/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 0.657% higher at NIS 4.029/€.

Bank Leumi (TASE:LUMI) led the market today, rising 0.62% on the day's biggest trading turnover. Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) rose 0.40% and Israel Discount Bank (TASE: DSCT) rose 0.93% and Mizrahi Tefahot Bank rose 0.78%

Israel Phoenix Assurance Ltd. (TASE:PHOE1; PHOE5) rose 3.28%% and ICL (TASE: ICL: NYSE: ICL) rose 1.48%. Enlight Renewable Energy (TASE: ENLT; Nasdaq: ENLT) rose 3.87% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today.

OPC Energy (TASE: OPCE) fell 1.54% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today and Delek Group Ltd. (TASE:DLEKG) fell 0.43%.

