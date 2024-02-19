search
Mon: TASE gains despite dire growth figures

19 Feb, 2024 18:50
Real estate stocks and the banks rose strongly today as Phoenix led the declines.

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange rose today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 1.27%, to 1,898.67 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index rose 1.10% to 1,933.87 points; and the BlueTech Global Index rose 0.61% to 408.16 points. The All Bond corporate bond index rose 0.12% to 378.22 points. Turnover totaled NIS 1.58 billion in equities and NIS 3.95 billion in bonds.

On the foreign exchange market, the Bank of Israel set the representative shekel-dollar rate up 0.36% from Friday, at NIS 3.622/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 0.456% higher at NIS 3.95/€.

On the market Electra Ltd. (TASE: ELTR) rose 5.5% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today. Azrieli Group (TASE: AZRG) rose 5.19% and Airport City (TASE: ARPT) rose 4.86%. NICE Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: NICE; TASE:NICE) rose 1.53%.

Bank Leumi (TASE:LUMI) led the market today, rising 1.31% on the day's biggest trading turnover. Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) rose 1.48%, Israel Discount Bank (TASE: DSCT) rose 1.70% and Mizrahi Tefahot Bank (TASE: MZTF) rose 2.84%.

Israel Phoenix Assurance Ltd. (TASE:PHOE1; PHOE5) fell 2.01% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today. Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. (Nasdaq:NVMI; TASE:NVMI) fell 1.45% and OPC Energy fell 1.45%.

