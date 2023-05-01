Mon: TASE gains for fifth straight session

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange rose today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 0.10%, to 1,768.72 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index rose 0.41%, to 1,761.25 points; and the BlueTech Global Index rose 0.45% to 334.64 points. The All Bond corporate bond index rose 0.11% to 365.03 points. Turnover totaled NIS 1.61 billion in equities and NIS 3.27 billion in bonds.

On the foreign exchange market, the Bank of Israel set the representative shekel-dollar rate down 0.604% from Friday, at NIS 3.619/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 0.452% lower at NIS 3.984/€.

Bank Leumi (TASE:LUMI) led the market today, falling 0.63% on the day's biggest trading turnover. Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) fell 0.99%, Israel Discount Bank (TASE: DSCT) fell 0.34% and Mizrahi Tefahot Bank fell 0.34%.

Shapir Engineering and Industry (TASE: SPEN) fell 2.42% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today. Strauss Group (TASE: STRS) fell 2.23% and NICE Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: NICE; TASE:NICE) fell 0.82%. Shikun & Binui Holdings Ltd. (TASE: SKBN) rose 3.65% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today. ICL (TASE: ICL: NYSE: ICL) rose 1.09%, Elbit Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: ESLT; TASE:ESLT) rose 1.71% and Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA) rose 0.95%. Bezeq Israel Telecommunications Company Ltd. (TASE:BZEQ) rose 1.78%.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on May 1, 2023.

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd., 2023.