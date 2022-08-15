search
Front > TASE report

Mon: TASE gains mount

15 Aug, 2022 18:27
שלח תגובה במיילGlobes correspondent

Bank Hapoalim led the market higher today on strong results but energy stocks Delek and Energean fell.

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange rose today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 0.23%, to 2,057.25 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index rose 0.22%, to 2,104.57 points; and the BlueTech Global Index rose 0.32% to 439.84 points. The All Bond corporate bond index rose 0.26% to 379.69 points. Turnover totaled NIS 1.95 billion in equities and NIS 3.01 billion in bonds.

On the foreign exchange market, the Bank of Israel set the representative shekel-dollar rate up 0.741% today from Friday, at NIS 3.265/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set down 0.314% at NIS 3.330/€.

Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) led the market today, rising 1.85%, on the day's biggest trading turnover, after reporting strong second quarter financial results. Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (Nasdaq: TSEM; TASE:TSEM) rose 2.42% and NICE-Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: NICE; TASE:NICE) rose 0.93%. Azrieli Group (TASE: AZRG) rose 2.44%, Melisron Ltd. (TASE: MLSR) rose 2.49% and Mivne Real Estate KD Ltd. (TASE: MVNE) rose 2.20%.

Energy stocks were down today as oil prices fell on world markets. Energean plc (LSE: ENOG; TASE: ENOG) fell 2.77% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index and Delek Group Ltd. (TASE:DLEKG) fell 2.30%. ICL (TASE: ICL: NYSE: ICL) frell 2.40% and Elbit Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: ESLT; TASE:ESLT) fell 2.02%.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on August 15 2022.

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd., 2022.

Twitter Facebook Linkedin RSS Newsletters גלובס Israel Business Conference 2018