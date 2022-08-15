Mon: TASE gains mount

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange rose today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 0.23%, to 2,057.25 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index rose 0.22%, to 2,104.57 points; and the BlueTech Global Index rose 0.32% to 439.84 points. The All Bond corporate bond index rose 0.26% to 379.69 points. Turnover totaled NIS 1.95 billion in equities and NIS 3.01 billion in bonds.

On the foreign exchange market, the Bank of Israel set the representative shekel-dollar rate up 0.741% today from Friday, at NIS 3.265/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set down 0.314% at NIS 3.330/€.

Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) led the market today, rising 1.85%, on the day's biggest trading turnover, after reporting strong second quarter financial results. Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (Nasdaq: TSEM; TASE:TSEM) rose 2.42% and NICE-Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: NICE; TASE:NICE) rose 0.93%. Azrieli Group (TASE: AZRG) rose 2.44%, Melisron Ltd. (TASE: MLSR) rose 2.49% and Mivne Real Estate KD Ltd. (TASE: MVNE) rose 2.20%.

Energy stocks were down today as oil prices fell on world markets. Energean plc (LSE: ENOG; TASE: ENOG) fell 2.77% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index and Delek Group Ltd. (TASE:DLEKG) fell 2.30%. ICL (TASE: ICL: NYSE: ICL) frell 2.40% and Elbit Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: ESLT; TASE:ESLT) fell 2.02%.

