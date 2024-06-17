Mon: TASE gains sharply

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange rose today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 1.42%, to 2,002.56 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index rose 1.49% to 1,978.15 points; and the BlueTech Global Index rose 0.31% to 412.59 points. The All Bond corporate bond index rose 0.12% to 377.27 points. Turnover totaled NIS 1.83 billion in equities and NIS 4.1 billion in bonds.

On the foreign exchange market, the Bank of Israel set the representative shekel-dollar rate up 0.242% from Friday, at NIS 3.732/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 0.321% higher at NIS 3.997/€.

On the market, Mivne Real Estate (TASE: MVNE) rose 4.35% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today. Nova Ltd. (Nasdaq:NVMI; TASE:NVMI) rose 0.68%, Elbit Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: ESLT; TASE:ESLT) rose 1.54% and Melisron (TASE: MLSR) rose 3.86%.

Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) led the market today, rising 1.61% on the day's boiggest trading turnover. Bank Leumi (TASE:LUMI) rose 2.07%, Israel Discount Bank (TASE: DSCT) rose 1.76% and Mizrahi Tefahot Bank rose 2.07%.

ICL (TASE: ICL: NYSE: ICL) fell 0.85% and parent company Israel Corp. (TASE: ILCO) fell 1.74% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA) fell 1.55% and Energean (LSE: ENOG; TASE: ENOG) fell 1.05%.

