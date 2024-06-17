search
Mon: TASE gains sharply

17 Jun, 2024 18:36
The banks and real estate stocks led the market higher today as ICL and Teva lost ground.

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange rose today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 1.42%, to 2,002.56 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index rose 1.49% to 1,978.15 points; and the BlueTech Global Index rose 0.31% to 412.59 points. The All Bond corporate bond index rose 0.12% to 377.27 points. Turnover totaled NIS 1.83 billion in equities and NIS 4.1 billion in bonds.

On the foreign exchange market, the Bank of Israel set the representative shekel-dollar rate up 0.242% from Friday, at NIS 3.732/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 0.321% higher at NIS 3.997/€.

On the market, Mivne Real Estate (TASE: MVNE) rose 4.35% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today. Nova Ltd. (Nasdaq:NVMI; TASE:NVMI) rose 0.68%, Elbit Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: ESLT; TASE:ESLT) rose 1.54% and Melisron (TASE: MLSR) rose 3.86%.

Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) led the market today, rising 1.61% on the day's boiggest trading turnover. Bank Leumi (TASE:LUMI) rose 2.07%, Israel Discount Bank (TASE: DSCT) rose 1.76% and Mizrahi Tefahot Bank rose 2.07%.

ICL (TASE: ICL: NYSE: ICL) fell 0.85% and parent company Israel Corp. (TASE: ILCO) fell 1.74% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA) fell 1.55% and Energean (LSE: ENOG; TASE: ENOG) fell 1.05%.

