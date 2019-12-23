Mon: TASE gives up Sunday's gains

The main indices on the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange fell today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index fell 0.39%, to 1,676.87 points, the Tel Aviv 125 Index fell 0.26% to 1,608.72 points and the BlueTech Global Index fell 0.20% to 382.93 points. The TelBond 20 corporate bond index rose 0.19%, to 382.93 points. Turnover totaled NIS 1.72 billion in equities and NIS 3.91 billion in bonds.

On the foreign exchange market, the Bank of Israel set the representative shekel-dollar rate down 0.144% today from Friday, at NIS 3.472/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 0.533% lower, at NIS 3.846/€.

On the market, Shikun u'Binui Holdings Ltd. (TASE: SKBN) fell 4.05% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA) fell 2.32% and Perrigo Company (NYSE:PRGO; TASE:PRGO) fell 0.69%. NICE Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: NICE; TASE: NICE) fell 0.61% and Azrieli Group Ltd. (TASE: AZRG) fell 0.31%. Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) fell 0.11% on the day's biggest trading turnover, Mizrahi Tefahot Bank (TASE:MZTF) fell 1.54% and Bank Leumi (TASE: LUMI) fell 0.16%.

Oil Refineries Ltd. (TASE:ORL) rose 2.55% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index. Israel Chemicals (TASE: ICL: NYSE: ICL) rose 1.30%, Strauss Group Ltd. (TASE:STRS) rose 1.38%, Elbit Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: ESLT; TASE: ESLT) rose 0.25% and Israel Discount Bank (TASE: DSCT) rose 0.50%.

Outside the Tel Aviv 35 Index, Blue Square Real Estate Ltd. (TASE: BLSR) rose 7.02% on the news that it is buying TLV Mall from Gindi.

