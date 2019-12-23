search
Mon: TASE gives up Sunday's gains

23 Dec, 2019 19:05
Shikun U'Binui and Teva led the TASE down as Oil Refineries and Israel Chemicals bucked the market.

The main indices on the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange fell today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index fell 0.39%, to 1,676.87 points, the Tel Aviv 125 Index fell 0.26% to 1,608.72 points and the BlueTech Global Index fell 0.20% to 382.93 points. The TelBond 20 corporate bond index rose 0.19%, to 382.93 points. Turnover totaled NIS 1.72 billion in equities and NIS 3.91 billion in bonds.

On the foreign exchange market, the Bank of Israel set the representative shekel-dollar rate down 0.144% today from Friday, at NIS 3.472/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 0.533% lower, at NIS 3.846/€.

On the market, Shikun u'Binui Holdings Ltd. (TASE: SKBN) fell 4.05% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA) fell 2.32% and Perrigo Company (NYSE:PRGO; TASE:PRGO) fell 0.69%. NICE Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: NICE; TASE: NICE) fell 0.61% and Azrieli Group Ltd. (TASE: AZRG) fell 0.31%. Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) fell 0.11% on the day's biggest trading turnover, Mizrahi Tefahot Bank (TASE:MZTF) fell 1.54% and Bank Leumi (TASE: LUMI) fell 0.16%.

Oil Refineries Ltd. (TASE:ORL) rose 2.55% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index. Israel Chemicals (TASE: ICL: NYSE: ICL) rose 1.30%, Strauss Group Ltd. (TASE:STRS) rose 1.38%, Elbit Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: ESLT; TASE: ESLT) rose 0.25% and Israel Discount Bank (TASE: DSCT) rose 0.50%.

Outside the Tel Aviv 35 Index, Blue Square Real Estate Ltd. (TASE: BLSR) rose 7.02% on the news that it is buying TLV Mall from Gindi.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on December 23, 2019

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd. 2019

