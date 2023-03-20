Mon: TASE halts slide

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange rose today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 1.25%, to 1,731.03 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index rose 1.52%, to 1,721.65 points; and the BlueTech Global Index rose 0.86% to 328.31 points. The All Bond corporate bond index fell 0.03% to 362.48 points. Turnover totaled NIS 2.18 billion in equities and NIS 3.72 billion in bonds.

On the foreign exchange market, the Bank of Israel set the representative shekel-dollar rate up 0.273% from Friday, at NIS 3.677/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 0.817% higher at NIS 3.935/€.

Bank Leumi (TASE:LUMI) led the market today, rising 1.75% on the day's biggest trading turnover. Israel Discount Bank (TASE: DSCT) rose 1.98%, and ICL (TASE: ICL: NYSE: ICL) rose 2.13%. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA) rose 0.89% and OPC Energy (TASE: OPCE) rose 3.59% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index. Shapir Engineering and Industry (TASE: SPEN) rose 5.05% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today.

Delek Group Ltd. (TASE:DLEKG) fell 4.52% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today and its Mediterranean energy exploration and production unit NewMed Energy (TASE: NWMD) fell 2.19%. First International Bank of Israel (TASE:FTIN1; FTIN5) fell 1.11%.

Outside of the Tel Aviv 35 Index, LivePerson (Nasdaq: LPSN; TASE: LPSN) fell another 11.8%, after falling over 60% in the previous two trading sessions on Sunday and Thursday.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on March 20, 2023.

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd., 2023.