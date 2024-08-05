search
Mon: TASE heavy losses moderate near close

5 Aug, 2024 18:19
Tower and Teva led the losses today as the banks and real estate companies bucked the market.

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange fell heavily today, although the losses moderated towards the close. The Tel Aviv 35 Index fell 0.92%, to 1,916.13 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index fell 0.85% to 1,906.27 points; and the BlueTech Global Index fell 3.20% to 384.32 points. The All Bond corporate bond index rose 0.47% to 383.24 points. Turnover totalled NIS 2.87 billion in equities and NIS 3.87 billion in bonds.

On the foreign exchange market, the Bank of Israel set the representative shekel-dollar rate up 0.447% from Friday, at NIS 3.824/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 1.839% higher at NIS 4.187/€.

On the market, Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (Nasdaq: TSEM; TASE:TSEM) fell 4.81% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today. Nova Ltd. (Nasdaq:NVMI; TASE:NVMI) fell 3.29% and Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA) fell 3.49%. NICE Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: NICE; TASE:NICE) fell 2.96%, ICL (TASE: ICL: NYSE: ICL) fell 2.96% and Elbit Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: ESLT; TASE:ESLT) fell 1.65%.

Bank Leumi (TASE:LUMI) led the market today, rising 1.38% on the day's biggest trading turnover. Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) rose 0.75%, Israel Discount Bank (TASE: DSCT) rose 0.91% and Mizrahi Tefahot Bank rose 0.38%.

Amot Investments (TAE: AMOT) rose 3.18% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today and Big Shopping Centers (TASE: BIG) rose 2.44%.

