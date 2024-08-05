Mon: TASE heavy losses moderate near close

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange fell heavily today, although the losses moderated towards the close. The Tel Aviv 35 Index fell 0.92%, to 1,916.13 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index fell 0.85% to 1,906.27 points; and the BlueTech Global Index fell 3.20% to 384.32 points. The All Bond corporate bond index rose 0.47% to 383.24 points. Turnover totalled NIS 2.87 billion in equities and NIS 3.87 billion in bonds.

On the foreign exchange market, the Bank of Israel set the representative shekel-dollar rate up 0.447% from Friday, at NIS 3.824/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 1.839% higher at NIS 4.187/€.

On the market, Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (Nasdaq: TSEM; TASE:TSEM) fell 4.81% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today. Nova Ltd. (Nasdaq:NVMI; TASE:NVMI) fell 3.29% and Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA) fell 3.49%. NICE Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: NICE; TASE:NICE) fell 2.96%, ICL (TASE: ICL: NYSE: ICL) fell 2.96% and Elbit Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: ESLT; TASE:ESLT) fell 1.65%.

Bank Leumi (TASE:LUMI) led the market today, rising 1.38% on the day's biggest trading turnover. Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) rose 0.75%, Israel Discount Bank (TASE: DSCT) rose 0.91% and Mizrahi Tefahot Bank rose 0.38%.

Amot Investments (TAE: AMOT) rose 3.18% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today and Big Shopping Centers (TASE: BIG) rose 2.44%.