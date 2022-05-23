Mon: TASE higher despite rate hike

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange rose today despite the 0.4% interest rate hike announced by the Bank of Israel. The Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 0.73%, to 1,903.06 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index rose 0.41%, to 1,965.48 points; but the BlueTech Global Index fell 0.40% to 418.82 points. The All Bond corporate bond index fell 0.58% to 375.28 points. Turnover totaled NIS 2.25 billion in equities and NIS 3.06 billion in bonds.

On the foreign exchange market, the Bank of Israel set the representative shekel-dollar rate down 0.089% today from Friday, at NIS 3.356/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 0.927% higher at NIS 3.582/€.

Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) led the market, rising 1.49% on the day's biggest trading turnover. Bank Leumi (TASE:LUMI) rose 2.81% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today. Israel Discount Bank (TASE: DSCT) rose 2.58% and Mizrahi Tefahot Bank rose 1.46%.

Elbit Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: ESLT; TASE:ESLT) rose 1.68% and ICL (TASE: ICL: NYSE: ICL) rose 1.06%. Kenon Holdings (NYSE: KEN; TASE: KEN) rose 2.70%.

LivePerson (Nasdaq: LPSN; TASE: LPSN) fell 6.85% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA) fell 0.80% and NICE-Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: NICE; TASE:NICE) fell 0.54%.

