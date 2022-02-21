Mon: TASE higher led by banks

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange rose today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 0.38%, to 1,970.20 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index rose 0.30% to 2,066.96 points; but the BlueTech Global Index fell 0.13% to 478.74 points. The All Bond corporate bond index fell 0.13% to 387.33 points. Turnover totaled NIS 1.72 billion in equities and NIS 3.05 billion in bonds.

On the foreign exchange market, the Bank of Israel set the representative shekel-dollar rate up 0.532% from Friday, at NIS 3.210/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 0.317% higher at NIS 3.643/€.

Bank Leumi (TASE:LUMI) led the market, rising 0.93% on the day's biggest trading turnover. Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) rose 0.59%, Israel Discount Bank (TASE: DSCT) rose 1.36%, and Mizrahi Tefahot Bank (TASE:MZTF) rose 1.04%. Shapir Engineering & Industry (TASE: SPEN) rose 2.32% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index and Opko Health Inc. (NYSE: OPK; TASE: OPK) rose 2.14%.

NICE-Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: NICE; TASE:NICE) fell 1.37% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today and Bezeq Israel Telecommunications Company Ltd. (TASE:BZEQ) fell 1.10%.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on February 21, 2022.

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd., 2022.