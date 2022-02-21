search
Front > TASE report

Mon: TASE higher led by banks

21 Feb, 2022 18:30
שלח תגובה במיילGlobes correspondent

The banks and Shapir led the gains today but NICE Systems continued to lose ground.

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange rose today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 0.38%, to 1,970.20 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index rose 0.30% to 2,066.96 points; but the BlueTech Global Index fell 0.13% to 478.74 points. The All Bond corporate bond index fell 0.13% to 387.33 points. Turnover totaled NIS 1.72 billion in equities and NIS 3.05 billion in bonds.

On the foreign exchange market, the Bank of Israel set the representative shekel-dollar rate up 0.532% from Friday, at NIS 3.210/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 0.317% higher at NIS 3.643/€.

Bank Leumi (TASE:LUMI) led the market, rising 0.93% on the day's biggest trading turnover. Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) rose 0.59%, Israel Discount Bank (TASE: DSCT) rose 1.36%, and Mizrahi Tefahot Bank (TASE:MZTF) rose 1.04%. Shapir Engineering & Industry (TASE: SPEN) rose 2.32% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index and Opko Health Inc. (NYSE: OPK; TASE: OPK) rose 2.14%.

NICE-Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: NICE; TASE:NICE) fell 1.37% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today and Bezeq Israel Telecommunications Company Ltd. (TASE:BZEQ) fell 1.10%.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on February 21, 2022.

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd., 2022.

Twitter Facebook Linkedin RSS Newsletters גלובס Israel Business Conference 2018