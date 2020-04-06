Mon: TASE jumps after rate cut

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange (TASE) was up strongly today with the gains accentuated by the Bank of Israel's decision to cut the interest rate. The Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 4.88%, to 1,302.93 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index rose 5.16%, to 1,270.15 points; and the BlueTech Global Index rose 4.90%, to 340.85 points. The TelBond 20 corporate bond index rose 2.10%, to 347.95 points. Turnover totaled NIS 2.15 billion in equities and NIS 5.99 billion in bonds.

On the foreign exchange market, the representative shekel-dollar rate was set 0.248% lower than Friday's rate, at NIS 3.627/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 0.163% lower at NIS 3.921/€.

On the market, all stocks on the Tel Aviv 35 Index rose today. Delek Group Ltd. (TASE: DLEKG) rose 12.30% and its exploration and production unit Delek Drilling LP (TASE: DEDR.L) rose 26.64% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA) rose 6.04%, NICE Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: NICE; TASE: NICE) rose 7.06% and Israel Chemicals (TASE: ICL: NYSE: ICL) rose 8.50%. Elbit Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: ESLT; TASE: ESLT) rose 4% and Azrieli Group Ltd. (TASE: AZRG) rose 2.17%. Fattal Holdings (TASE: FTAL) rose 22.73% and Energean Oil & Gas (LSE: ENOG; TASE: ENOG) rose 12.21%.

Bank Leumi (TASE: LUMI) rose 1.46% on the day's biggest trading turnover. Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) rose 3.72%, Mizrahi Tefahot Bank (TASE:MZTF) rose 1.94% and Israel Discount Bank (TASE: DSCT) rose 0.50%.

