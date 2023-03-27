Mon: TASE jumps amid expected overhaul pause

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange rose sharply today amid expectations that Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu would pause the planned judicial reform overhaul. The Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 1.99%, to 1,775.46 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index rose 1.83%, to 1,768.22 points; and the BlueTech Global Index rose 0.94% to 331.97 points. The All Bond corporate bond index rose 0.46% to 362.53 points. Turnover totaled NIS 2.38 billion in equities and NIS 3.07 billion in bonds.

On the foreign exchange market, the Bank of Israel set the representative shekel-dollar rate down 1.957% from Friday, at NIS 3.557/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 2.062% lower at NIS 3.834/€.

The TASE will be closed tomorrow if the general strike continues.

Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) led the market today, rising 1.11% on the day's biggest trading turnover. Bank Leumi (TASE:LUMI) rose 0.20% and Israel Discount Bank (TASE: DSCT) rose 3.02%. Mizrahi Tefahot Bank rose 2.54% and First International Bank of Israel (TASE:FTIN1; FTIN5) rose 2.60%.

Shikun & Binui Holdings Ltd. (TASE: SKBN) rose 8.13% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today. ICL (TASE: ICL: NYSE: ICL) rose 3.40%, Elbit Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: ESLT; TASE:ESLT) rose 2.94% and Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA) rose 1.60%.

Energix Renewable Energies (TASE: ENRG) fell 0.66%, the only share on the Tel Aviv 35 Index to fall today.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on March 27, 2023.

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd., 2023.