Mon: TASE loses ground

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange fell today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index fell 0.44% to 1,660.21 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index fell 0.71% to 1,571.16 points; and the BlueTech Global Index fell 1.32% to 372.53 points. The TelBond 20 corporate bond index fell 0.12% to 368.69 points. Trading turnover was NIS 1.20 billion.

On the foreign currency market, the Bank of Israel set the shekel-dollar representative rate up 0.114% today at NIS 3.499/$ from Friday's exchange rate, and set the shekel-euro rate down 0.049% at 3.860/€. On the market, Shapir Engineering and Construction Ltd. (TASE: SPEN) rose 1.15% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index. Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (Nasdaq: TSEM; TASE: TSEM) rose 1.10%, LivePerson Inc. (Nasdaq: LPSN); TASE: LPSN) rose 1.08% and Bezeq Israeli Telecommunication Co. Ltd. (TASE: BEZQ) rose 0.89%. Israel Chemicals (TASE: ICL: NYSE: ICL) rose 0.68% and Azrieli Group Ltd. (TASE: AZRG) rose 0.69%.

Shikun u'Binui Holdings Ltd. (TASE: SKBN) fell 2.87% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today. Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) fell 1.46% and Bank Leumi (TASE: LUMI) fell 0.46%. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA) fell 0.58% on the day's biggest trading turnover. Delek Group Ltd. (TASE: DLEKG) fell 1.16%.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on November 11, 2019

