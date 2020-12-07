Mon: TASE loses ground

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange fell today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index fell 0.69%, to 1,467.12 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index fell 0.52%, to 1,514.43 points; but the BlueTech Global Index rose 0.29%, to 519.04 points. The TelBond 20 corporate bond index rose 0.08%, to 363.98 points. Turnover totaled NIS 1.49 billion in equities and NIS 2.81 billion in bonds.

On the foreign exchange market, the representative shekel-dollar rate was set 0.214% higher from Friday, at NIS 3.273/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 0.322% lower, at NIS 3.962/€.

On the market, Matrix IT Ltd. (TASE:MTRX) fell 2.81% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today. Bezeq Israeli Telecommunication Co. Ltd. (TASE: BEZQ) fell 2.64% and Sapiens International NV (Nasdaq: SPNS; TASE: SPNS) fell 2.67%. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA) fell 0.78%, Perrigo Company (NYSE:PRGO; TASE:PRGO) fell 2.63% and NICE Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: NICE; TASE: NICE) fell 0.88% on the day's biggest trading turnover. Azrieli Group Ltd. (TASE: AZRG) fell 1.40%, Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) fell 1.24% and Mizrahi Tefahot Bank (TASE:MZTF) fell 0.92%.

Maytronics Ltd. (TASE:MTRN) rose 2.32% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today and Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (Nasdaq: TSEM; TASE: TSEM) rose 1.69%.

