Mon: TASE loses ground

7 Dec, 2020 19:22
Bezeq and Perrigo led the declines on the TASE today but Maytronics and Tower bucked the market.

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange fell today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index fell 0.69%, to 1,467.12 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index fell 0.52%, to 1,514.43 points; but the BlueTech Global Index rose 0.29%, to 519.04 points. The TelBond 20 corporate bond index rose 0.08%, to 363.98 points. Turnover totaled NIS 1.49 billion in equities and NIS 2.81 billion in bonds.

On the foreign exchange market, the representative shekel-dollar rate was set 0.214% higher from Friday, at NIS 3.273/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 0.322% lower, at NIS 3.962/€.

On the market, Matrix IT Ltd. (TASE:MTRX) fell 2.81% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today. Bezeq Israeli Telecommunication Co. Ltd. (TASE: BEZQ) fell 2.64% and Sapiens International NV (Nasdaq: SPNS; TASE: SPNS) fell 2.67%. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA) fell 0.78%, Perrigo Company (NYSE:PRGO; TASE:PRGO) fell 2.63% and NICE Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: NICE; TASE: NICE) fell 0.88% on the day's biggest trading turnover. Azrieli Group Ltd. (TASE: AZRG) fell 1.40%, Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) fell 1.24% and Mizrahi Tefahot Bank (TASE:MZTF) fell 0.92%.

Maytronics Ltd. (TASE:MTRN) rose 2.32% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today and Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (Nasdaq: TSEM; TASE: TSEM) rose 1.69%.

