Mon: TASE loses ground

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange fell today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index fell 0.69%, to 1,792.92 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index fell 1.06% to 1,811.77 points; and the BlueTech Global Index fell 1.35% to 351.69 points. The All Bond corporate bond index fell 0.18% to 373.24 points. Turnover totaled NIS 1.47 billion in equities and NIS 4.73 billion in bonds.

On the foreign exchange market, the Bank of Israel set the representative shekel-dollar rate up 0.514% from Friday, at NIS 3.717/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 0.313% lower at NIS 4.001/€.

Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) led the market today, down 0.57% on the day's biggest trading turnover. Bank Leumi (TASE:LUMI) fell 1.17%, Israel Discount Bank (TASE: DSCT) fell 1.11% and Mizrahi Tefahot Bank fell 1.64%.

Shikun & Binui Holdings Ltd. (TASE: SKBN) fell 3.73% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 index today. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA) fell 1.57%, Bezeq Israel Telecommunications Company Ltd. (TASE:BZEQ fell 1.68%, and ICL (TASE: ICL: NYSE: ICL) fell 1.07%.

Camtek (Nasdaq: CAMT; TASE: CAMT) rose 3.29% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 index today. Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. (Nasdaq:NVMI; TASE:NVMI) rose 2.98%, Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (Nasdaq: TSEM; TASE:TSEM) rose 1.92% and Energean plc (LSE: ENOG; TASE: ENOG) rose 1.89%.

