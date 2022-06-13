Mon: TASE losses mount

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange fell today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index fell 2.09%, to 1,782.44 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index fell 2.25%, to 1,827.63 points; and the BlueTech Global Index fell 0.56% to 364.60 points. The All Bond corporate bond index fell 0.56% to 364.60 points. Turnover totaled NIS 2.70 billion in equities and NIS 4.10 billion in bonds.

On the foreign exchange market, the Bank of Israel set the representative shekel-dollar rate up 1.926% today from Friday, at NIS 3.440$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 0.449% higher at NIS 3.599/€.

On the market, Maytronics Ltd. (TASE:MTRN) fell 8.23% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA) fell 1.43% and Bezeq Israel Telecommunications Company Ltd. (TASE:BZEQ) fell 1.96%. Melisron Ltd. (TASE: MLSR) fell 2.86% and Azrieli Group (TASE: AZRG) fell 1.02%.

Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) fell 4.38% on the day's biggest trading turnover. Bank Leumi (TASE:LUMI) fell 4.34%, Israel Discount Bank (TASE: DSCT) fell 5.01% and Mizrahi Tefahot Bank fell 1.34%.

Elbit Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: ESLT; TASE:ESLT) and Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (Nasdaq: TSEM; TASE:TSEM) were the only two shares on the Tel Aviv 35 Index to rise today, up 4.32% and 0.75%, respectively.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on June 13, 2022.

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd., 2022.