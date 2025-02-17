search
Mon: TASE lower as Nova gains continue

17 Feb, 2025 18:41
Dimri led the declines on the Tel Aviv 35 Index as Nova and Teva bucked the market.

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange fell today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index fell 0.35% to 2,492.42 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index fell 0.42% to 2,571.21 points; but the BlueTech Global Index rose 0.02% to 488.57 points. The All Bond corporate bond index rose 0.02% to 400.29 points. Turnover totaled NIS 1.84 billion in equities and NIS 4.16 billion in bonds.

On the foreign exchange market, the Bank of Israel set the representative shekel-dollar rate down 0.253% from Friday, at NIS 3.554/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 0.225% lower at NIS 3.727/€.

Nova Ltd. (Nasdaq:NVMI; TASE:NVMI) led the market today, rising 3.04% on the day's biggest trading turnover, for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index. Energean plc (LSE: ENOG; TASE: ENOG) rose 1.44%, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA rose 0.49% and Israel Discount Bank (TASE: DSCT) rose 0.29%.

Bank Leumi (TASE: LUMI) fell 0.17%, Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) fell 0.56% and Mizrahi Tefahot Bank fell 1.51%.

YH Dimri Construction and Development (TASE: DMRI) fell 2.81% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today. ICL (TASE: ICL: NYSE: ICL) fell 0.53% and parent company Israel Corp. (TASE: ILCO) fell 1.91%. Elbit Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: ESLT; TASE:ESLT) fell 0.70%.

