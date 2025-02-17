Mon: TASE lower as Nova gains continue

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange fell today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index fell 0.35% to 2,492.42 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index fell 0.42% to 2,571.21 points; but the BlueTech Global Index rose 0.02% to 488.57 points. The All Bond corporate bond index rose 0.02% to 400.29 points. Turnover totaled NIS 1.84 billion in equities and NIS 4.16 billion in bonds.

On the foreign exchange market, the Bank of Israel set the representative shekel-dollar rate down 0.253% from Friday, at NIS 3.554/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 0.225% lower at NIS 3.727/€.

Nova Ltd. (Nasdaq:NVMI; TASE:NVMI) led the market today, rising 3.04% on the day's biggest trading turnover, for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index. Energean plc (LSE: ENOG; TASE: ENOG) rose 1.44%, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA rose 0.49% and Israel Discount Bank (TASE: DSCT) rose 0.29%.

Bank Leumi (TASE: LUMI) fell 0.17%, Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) fell 0.56% and Mizrahi Tefahot Bank fell 1.51%.

YH Dimri Construction and Development (TASE: DMRI) fell 2.81% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today. ICL (TASE: ICL: NYSE: ICL) fell 0.53% and parent company Israel Corp. (TASE: ILCO) fell 1.91%. Elbit Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: ESLT; TASE:ESLT) fell 0.70%.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on February 17, 2025.

