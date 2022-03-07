search
Mon: TASE lower as global markets fall

7 Mar, 2022 18:51
Banks and insurance stocks fell hard as Elbit Systems and ICL bucked the market.

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange fell today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index fell 0.46%, to 1,935.95 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index fell 0.77%, to 2,014.20 points; and the BlueTech Global Index fell 0.80% to 476.06 points. The All Bond corporate bond index fell 0.04% to 387.40 points. Turnover totaled NIS 3.02 billion in equities and NIS 3.75 billion in bonds.

On the foreign exchange market, the Bank of Israel set the representative shekel-dollar rate up 1.14% from Friday, at NIS 3.282/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 0.587% lower at NIS 3.556/€.

On the market, Israel Phoenix Assurance Ltd. (TASE:PHOE1; PHOE5) fell 4.95% and Harel Insurance Investments and Financial Services Ltd. (TASE: HARL) fell 4.43%. Bank Leumi (TASE:LUMI fell 2% on the day's biggest trading turnover. Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) fell 1.02%, Israel Discount Bank (TASE: DSCT) fell 1.51% and Mizrahi Tefahot Bank (TASE:MZTF) fell 0.51%. Maytronics Ltd. (TASE:MTRN) fell 4.18%.

Elbit Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: ESLT; TASE:ESLT) rose 4.79% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today. ICL (TASE: ICL: NYSE: ICL) rose 3.66% and parent company Israel Corp. (TASE: ILCO). Rose 3.44%.

Outside of the Tel Aviv 35 Index, RADA Electronic Industries Ltd. (Nasdaq: RADA; TASE: RADA) rose 3.95%, continuing its strong rally of recent weeks.

