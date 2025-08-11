search
Mon: TASE lower on profit taking

11 Aug, 2025 18:33
The banks and Sapiens lost ground today, given up some of the large gains they made yesterday as Bezeq bucks the market.

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange fell today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index fell 0.85% to 2,946.49 points, the Tel Aviv 125 Index fell 0.89% to 2,993.71 points; and the BlueTech Global Index fell 0.36% to 527.50 points. The All Bond corporate bond index rose 0.08% to 409.73 points. Turnover totaled NIS 3.69 billion in equities and NIS 4.19 billion in bonds.

On the foreign exchange market, the representative shekel-dollar rate was set 0.495% lower than Monday, at NIS 3.418/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 0.817% lower, at NIS 3.972/€.

Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) led the market today, falling 3.20% on the day's biggest trading turnover. Bank Leumi (TASE: LUMI) fell 3.12%, Mizrahi Tefahot Bank fell 3.23% and Israel Discount Bank (TASE: DSCT) fell 2.41%.

Sapiens International NV (Nasdaq: SPNS; TASE: SPNS) fell 6.11 for the biggest decline on the Tel Aviv 35 index today. ICL (TASE: ICL: NYSE: ICL) fell 1.48% and parent company Israel Corp. (TASE: ILCO) fell 1.33%.

Nova Ltd. (Nasdaq:NVMI; TASE:NVMI) rose 3.36% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today. Elbit Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: ESLT; TASE:ESLT) rose 0.59% and Nice (Nasdaq: NICE; TASE:NICE) rose 0.91%. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA) rose 0.27% and Bezeq Israel Telecommunications Company Ltd. (TASE:BZEQ rose 1.57%.

