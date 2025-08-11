Mon: TASE lower on profit taking

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange fell today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index fell 0.85% to 2,946.49 points, the Tel Aviv 125 Index fell 0.89% to 2,993.71 points; and the BlueTech Global Index fell 0.36% to 527.50 points. The All Bond corporate bond index rose 0.08% to 409.73 points. Turnover totaled NIS 3.69 billion in equities and NIS 4.19 billion in bonds.

On the foreign exchange market, the representative shekel-dollar rate was set 0.495% lower than Monday, at NIS 3.418/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 0.817% lower, at NIS 3.972/€.

Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) led the market today, falling 3.20% on the day's biggest trading turnover. Bank Leumi (TASE: LUMI) fell 3.12%, Mizrahi Tefahot Bank fell 3.23% and Israel Discount Bank (TASE: DSCT) fell 2.41%.

Sapiens International NV (Nasdaq: SPNS; TASE: SPNS) fell 6.11 for the biggest decline on the Tel Aviv 35 index today. ICL (TASE: ICL: NYSE: ICL) fell 1.48% and parent company Israel Corp. (TASE: ILCO) fell 1.33%.

Nova Ltd. (Nasdaq:NVMI; TASE:NVMI) rose 3.36% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today. Elbit Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: ESLT; TASE:ESLT) rose 0.59% and Nice (Nasdaq: NICE; TASE:NICE) rose 0.91%. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA) rose 0.27% and Bezeq Israel Telecommunications Company Ltd. (TASE:BZEQ rose 1.57%.

