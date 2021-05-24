search
Mon: TASE mixed as Bezeq jumps

24 May, 2021 19:30
Bezeq and Ormat led the rise today while Maytronics and Eneregean led the declines.

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange was mixed today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 0.14%, to 1,694.58 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index fell 0.03%, to 1,773.69 points; and the BlueTech Global Index fell 0.33% to 575.86 points. The TelBond 20 corporate bond index fell 0.07% to 384.23 points. Turnover totaled NIS 1.75 billion in equities and NIS 2.59 billion in bonds.

On the foreign exchange market, the Bank of Israel set the representative shekel-dollar rate up 0.123% from Friday, at NIS 3.259/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 0.030% higher, at NIS 3.980/€.

NICE Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: NICE; TASE: NICE) led the market, rising 0.12% on the day's biggest trading turnover. Bezeq Israeli Telecommunication Co. Ltd. (TASE: BEZQ) rose 5.59% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index.ICL (TASE: ICL: NYSE: ICL) rose 1.91%, and Opko Health Inc. (NYSE: OPK; TASE: OPK) rose 2.76%. Ormat Technologies Inc. (NYSE: ORA; TASE: ORA rose 3.45% on the news that it has bought geothermal assets in Nevada.

Maytronics Ltd. (TASE:MTRN) fell 5.88% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index, after its CEO announced he is stepping down. Energean Oil & Gas plc (LSE: ENOG; TASE: ENOG) fell 4.05%, and Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA) fell 0.39%. Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) fell 1% and Mizrahi Tefahot Bank (TASE:MZTF) fell 0.65%.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on May 24, 2021

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd. 2021

