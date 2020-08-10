Mon: TASE mixed as Fattal soars

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange (TASE) was mixed today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index fell 0.12%, to 1,398.82 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index fell 0.09%, to 1,414.24 points; and the BlueTech Global Index rose 0.03%, to 493.72 points. The TelBond 20 corporate bond index rose 0.22%, to 355.91 points. Turnover totaled NIS 1.24 billion in equities and NIS 3.17 billion in bonds.

On the foreign exchange market, the Bank of Israel set the shekel 0.147% higher from Friday at NIS 3.414/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 0.533% lower at NIS 4.011/€.

On the market, Fattal Holdings (1998) Ltd. (TASE: FTAL) recorded the day's highest trading turnover for the second consecutive day, even though it was ousted from the Tel Aviv 35 Index last week. Fattal rose 14.67% after rising 9.89% yesterday.

Tel Aviv 35 Index newcomer Opko Health Inc. (NYSE: OPK; TASE: OPK) fell 4.58% for the biggest fall on the index today. Matrix IT Ltd. (TASE:MTRX), another newcomer, fell 2.19%, Amot Investments Ltd. (TASE:AMOT) fell 2.35% and NICE Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: NICE; TASE: NICE) fell 1.61%. Israel Discount Bank (TASE: DSCT) fell 0.50% and Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) fell 0.15%.

Melisron Ltd. (TASE: MLSR) rose 3.95% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index and Azrieli Group Ltd. (TASE: AZRG) rose 0.85%. LivePerson Inc. (Nasdaq: LPSN); TASE: LPSN) rose 1.75%, Bezeq Israeli Telecommunication Co. Ltd. (TASE: BEZQ) rose 1.01% and Perrigo Company (NYSE:PRGO; TASE:PRGO) rose 1.87%.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on August 10, 2020 © Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd. 2020