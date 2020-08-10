search
Mon: TASE mixed as Fattal soars

10 Aug, 2020 19:03
Fattal has celebrated being ousted from the TA 35 Index with big rises for the second day while NICE and Bank Leumi led the declines today.

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange (TASE) was mixed today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index fell 0.12%, to 1,398.82 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index fell 0.09%, to 1,414.24 points; and the BlueTech Global Index rose 0.03%, to 493.72 points. The TelBond 20 corporate bond index rose 0.22%, to 355.91 points. Turnover totaled NIS 1.24 billion in equities and NIS 3.17 billion in bonds.

On the foreign exchange market, the Bank of Israel set the shekel 0.147% higher from Friday at NIS 3.414/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 0.533% lower at NIS 4.011/€.

On the market, Fattal Holdings (1998) Ltd. (TASE: FTAL) recorded the day's highest trading turnover for the second consecutive day, even though it was ousted from the Tel Aviv 35 Index last week. Fattal rose 14.67% after rising 9.89% yesterday.

Tel Aviv 35 Index newcomer Opko Health Inc. (NYSE: OPK; TASE: OPK) fell 4.58% for the biggest fall on the index today. Matrix IT Ltd. (TASE:MTRX), another newcomer, fell 2.19%, Amot Investments Ltd. (TASE:AMOT) fell 2.35% and NICE Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: NICE; TASE: NICE) fell 1.61%. Israel Discount Bank (TASE: DSCT) fell 0.50% and Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) fell 0.15%.

Melisron Ltd. (TASE: MLSR) rose 3.95% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index and Azrieli Group Ltd. (TASE: AZRG) rose 0.85%. LivePerson Inc. (Nasdaq: LPSN); TASE: LPSN) rose 1.75%, Bezeq Israeli Telecommunication Co. Ltd. (TASE: BEZQ) rose 1.01% and Perrigo Company (NYSE:PRGO; TASE:PRGO) rose 1.87%.

