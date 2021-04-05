Mon: TASE mixed as ICL rises strongly

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange was mixed today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 0.07%, to 1,631.37 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index fell 0.16%, to 1,692.01 points; and the BlueTech Global Index fell 1.19%, to 599.88 points. The TelBond 20 corporate bond index was unchanged at 375.97 points. Turnover totaled NIS 3.49 billion in equities and NIS 2.36 billion in bonds.

On the foreign exchange market, the Bank of Israel set the representative shekel-dollar rate 0.390% lower from Thursday, at NIS 3.320/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 0.199% lower, at NIS 3.904/€.

On the market, ICL (TASE: ICL: NYSE: ICL) rose 5.98% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index after signing a major Indian potash contract. LivePerson Inc. (Nasdaq: LPSN); TASE: LPSN) rose 4.5% and Airport City Ltd. (TASE:ARPT) rose 4.25%. Opko Health Inc. (NYSE: OPK; TASE: OPK) rose 3.50%, Ormat Technologies Inc. (NYSE: ORA; TASE: ORA rose 1.80% and NICE Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: NICE; TASE: NICE) rose 0.81% on the day's biggest trading turnover. Mizrahi Tefahot Bank (TASE:MZTF) rose 0.49%.

Energean Oil & Gas plc (LSE: ENOG; TASE: ENOG) rose 4.38% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today. Bank Leumi (TASE: LUMI) fell 0.49%, Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) fell 0.38% and Israel Discount Bank (TASE: DSCT) fell 0.78%.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on April 5, 2021

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd. 2021