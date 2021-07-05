Mon: TASE mixed as Teva gains

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange was mixed today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index fell 0.08%, to 1,687.70 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index rose 0.01%, to 1,768.06 points; and the BlueTech Global Index rose 0.35% to 583.50 points. The All Bond corporate bond index rose 0.04% to 387.24 points. Turnover totaled NIS 998.6 million in equities and NIS 3.15 billion in bonds.

On the foreign exchange market, the Bank of Israel today set the representative shekel-dollar rate down 0.275% from Friday, at NIS 3.264/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 0.121% higher, at NIS 3.876/€.

Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) led the market, falling 0.52% on the day's biggest trading turnover and Israel Discount Bank (TASE: DSCT) fell 0.64%. Elbit Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: ESLT; TASE:ESLT) fell 0.33%, Shikun & Binui (TASE: SKBN) fell 1.13% and Ashtrom Group (TASE: ASHG) fell 1.33% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index.

Maytronics Ltd. (TASE:MTRN) rose 4.02% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today.NICE-Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: NICE; TASE:NICE) rose 0.30% and Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA) rose 0.22% Mizrahi Tefahot Bank (TASE:MZTF) rose 0.46%.

Outside of the Tel Aviv 35 Index, GenCell (TASE: GNCL) rose 7.31%, after rising 8.92% yesterday on news that Deutsche Telekom is to trial its fuel cell systems.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on July 5, 2021

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd. 2021