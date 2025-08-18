Mon: TASE mixed as banks fall

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange was mixed today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index fell 0.10% to 2,986.60 points, the Tel Aviv 125 Index fell 0.20% to 3,050.07 points; and the BlueTech Global Index rose 0.44% to 542.63 points. The All Bond corporate bond index rose 0.05% to 410.97 points. Turnover totaled NIS 3.11 billion in equities and NIS 5.16 billion in bonds.

On the foreign exchange market, the representative shekel-dollar rate was set 0.296% higher than Friday, at NIS 3.390/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 0.345% higher, at NIS 3.960/€.

Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) led the market today, falling 2.44% on the day's biggest trading turnover. Bank Leumi (TASE: LUMI) fell 2.16%, Mizrahi Tefahot Bank fell 1.99% and Israel Discount Bank (TASE: DSCT) fell 1.19%.

Shapir Engineering & Industries (TASE: SPEN) fell 2.49% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index and Azrieli Group (TASE: AZRG) fell 2.44% after CEO Ron Avidan stepped down after just four months in the job.

Enlight Renewable Energy (Nasdaq: ENLT; TASE: ENLT) rose 3.79% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today for vthe second consecutive day after rising 3.36% yesterday. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA) rose 1.15% and Camtek (Nasdaq: CAMT; TASE: CAMT) rose 1.80%, Elbit Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: ESLT; TASE:ESLT) rose 2.98%, and Nice (Nasdaq: NICE; TASE:NICE) rose 0.75%.

Bezeq Israel Telecommunications Company Ltd. (TASE:BZEQ rose 0.71% and BIG Shopping Centers (TASE: BIG) rose 3.36% after strong second quarter results.

