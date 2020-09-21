Mon: TASE opens 5781 down sharply

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange (TASE) fell today in the first session of the new year. The Tel Aviv 35 Index fell 1.30%, to 1,306.94 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index fell 1.02% to 1,342.20 points; and the BlueTech Global Index fell 0.26%, to 468.83 points. The TelBond 20 corporate bond index fell 0.22%, to 356.97 points. Turnover totaled NIS 1.50 billion in equities and NIS 3.81 billion in bonds.

On the foreign exchange market, the Bank of Israel set the shekel 0.584% higher from Friday at NIS 3.442/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 0.538% higher at NIS 4.058/€.

On the market, Perrigo Company (NYSE:PRGO; TASE:PRGO) fell 6.28% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index and Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA) fell 2.95%. Bezeq Israeli Telecommunication Co. Ltd. (TASE: BEZQ) fell 1.86% on the day's biggest trading turnover. Azrieli Group Ltd. (TASE: AZRG) fell 3.50%, Alony Hetz Property and Investments Ltd. (TASE: ALHE) fell 2.66%, and Elbit Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: ESLT; TASE: ESLT) fell 0.88%.

Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) fell 1.30%, Bank Leumi (TASE: LUMI) fell 1.26%, Israel Discount Bank (TASE: DSCT) fell 1.87% and Mizrahi Tefahot Bank (TASE:MZTF) fell 0.40%.

LivePerson Inc. (Nasdaq: LPSN); TASE: LPSN) rose 5.58% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today and NICE Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: NICE; TASE: NICE) rose 3.72%. Israel Chemicals (TASE: ICL: NYSE: ICL) rose 0.82% and Opko Health Inc. (NYSE: OPK; TASE: OPK) rose 3.70%.

