Mon: TASE opens 5781 down sharply

21 Sep, 2020 19:17
Teva and Perrigo led the declines today but Liveperson, NICE and Opko bucked the market.

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange (TASE) fell today in the first session of the new year. The Tel Aviv 35 Index fell 1.30%, to 1,306.94 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index fell 1.02% to 1,342.20 points; and the BlueTech Global Index fell 0.26%, to 468.83 points. The TelBond 20 corporate bond index fell 0.22%, to 356.97 points. Turnover totaled NIS 1.50 billion in equities and NIS 3.81 billion in bonds.

On the foreign exchange market, the Bank of Israel set the shekel 0.584% higher from Friday at NIS 3.442/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 0.538% higher at NIS 4.058/€.

On the market, Perrigo Company (NYSE:PRGO; TASE:PRGO) fell 6.28% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index and Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA) fell 2.95%. Bezeq Israeli Telecommunication Co. Ltd. (TASE: BEZQ) fell 1.86% on the day's biggest trading turnover. Azrieli Group Ltd. (TASE: AZRG) fell 3.50%, Alony Hetz Property and Investments Ltd. (TASE: ALHE) fell 2.66%, and Elbit Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: ESLT; TASE: ESLT) fell 0.88%.

Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) fell 1.30%, Bank Leumi (TASE: LUMI) fell 1.26%, Israel Discount Bank (TASE: DSCT) fell 1.87% and Mizrahi Tefahot Bank (TASE:MZTF) fell 0.40%.

LivePerson Inc. (Nasdaq: LPSN); TASE: LPSN) rose 5.58% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today and NICE Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: NICE; TASE: NICE) rose 3.72%. Israel Chemicals (TASE: ICL: NYSE: ICL) rose 0.82% and Opko Health Inc. (NYSE: OPK; TASE: OPK) rose 3.70%.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on September 21, 2020

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd. 2020

