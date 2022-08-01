Mon: TASE opens August lower

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange fell today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index fell 0.34%, to 1,941.53 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index fell 0.43%, to 2,003.63 points; and the BlueTech Global Index fell 0.74% to 431.25 points. The All Bond corporate bond index rose 0.11% to 378.98 points. Turnover totaled NIS 1.92 billion in equities and NIS 2.59 billion in bonds.

On the foreign exchange market, the Bank of Israel set the representative shekel-dollar rate down 0.265% today from Friday, at NIS 3.382/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set down 0.190% at NIS 3.464/€.

Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) led the market, down 2.40% on the day's biggest trading turnover. Bank Leumi (TASE:LUMI) fell 0.79%. Israel Discount Bank (TASE: DSCT) fell 1.92%, and Mizrahi Tefahot Bank fell 0.89%.

Energix Renewable Energies (TASE: ENRG) fell 3.22%, for the largest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today. Kenon Holdings (NYSE: KEN; TASE: KEN) fell 2.08% and Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA) fell 0.31%.

Maytronics Ltd. (TASE:MTRN) rose 5.58% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today. ICL (TASE: ICL: NYSE: ICL) rose 2.44% and parent company Israel Corp. (TASE: ILCO) rose 2.52%. Shikun & Binui Holdings Ltd. (TASE: SKBN) rose 1.61% after the successful IPO of its subsidiary Shikun & Binui Energy.

Outside of the Tel Aviv 35 Index, energy stock Delek Group Ltd. (TASE:DLEKG) fell 3.94%.

