Mon: TASE opens July lower

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange fell today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index fell 0.64%, to 1,972.28 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index fell 0.70% to 1,940.20 points; and the BlueTech Global Index fell 0.94% to 408.69 points. The All Bond corporate bond index fell 0.23% to 375.44 points. Turnover totaled NIS 1.81 billion in equities and NIS 4.04 billion in bonds.

On the foreign exchange market, the Bank of Israel set the representative shekel-dollar rate down 0.16% from Friday, at NIS 3.753/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 0.358% higher at NIS 4.035/€.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA) led the market, falling 2.27% on the day's biggest trading turnover. Enlight Renewable Energy fell 6.52% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index. ICL (TASE: ICL: NYSE: ICL) fell 2.36% and Nova Ltd. (Nasdaq:NVMI; TASE:NVMI) fell 1.54%.

Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) fell 0.65%, Bank Leumi (TASE:LUMI) fell 0.74% and Mizrahi Tefahot Bank fell 0.99%.

Energean plc (LSE: ENOG; TASE: ENOG) rose 2.60% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today. Bezeq Israel Telecommunications Company Ltd. (TASE:BZEQ rose 2.08% and Sapiens International NV (Nasdaq: SPNS; TASE: SPNS) rose 1.4%.

