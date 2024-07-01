search
Mon: TASE opens July lower

1 Jul, 2024 19:13
Enlight posted the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index in the first trading session of the second half of 2024 as Energean bucked the market.

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange fell today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index fell 0.64%, to 1,972.28 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index fell 0.70% to 1,940.20 points; and the BlueTech Global Index fell 0.94% to 408.69 points. The All Bond corporate bond index fell 0.23% to 375.44 points. Turnover totaled NIS 1.81 billion in equities and NIS 4.04 billion in bonds.

On the foreign exchange market, the Bank of Israel set the representative shekel-dollar rate down 0.16% from Friday, at NIS 3.753/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 0.358% higher at NIS 4.035/€.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA) led the market, falling 2.27% on the day's biggest trading turnover. Enlight Renewable Energy fell 6.52% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index. ICL (TASE: ICL: NYSE: ICL) fell 2.36% and Nova Ltd. (Nasdaq:NVMI; TASE:NVMI) fell 1.54%.

Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) fell 0.65%, Bank Leumi (TASE:LUMI) fell 0.74% and Mizrahi Tefahot Bank fell 0.99%.

Energean plc (LSE: ENOG; TASE: ENOG) rose 2.60% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today. Bezeq Israel Telecommunications Company Ltd. (TASE:BZEQ rose 2.08% and Sapiens International NV (Nasdaq: SPNS; TASE: SPNS) rose 1.4%.

