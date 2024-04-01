Mon: TASE opens Q2 lower

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange fell today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index fell 0.21%, to 2,006.10 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index fell 0.25% to 2,038.36; and the BlueTech Global Index fell 0.50% to 431.25 points. The All Bond corporate bond index fell 0.03% to 379.78 points. Turnover totaled NIS 1.44 billion in equities and NIS 3.21 billion in bonds.

On the foreign exchange market, the Bank of Israel set the representative shekel-dollar rate down 0.489% from Friday, at NIS 3.663/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 0.726% lower at NIS 3.950/€.

Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) led the market today, falling 1.20% on the day's biggest trading turnover. Bank Leumi (TASE:LUMI) fell 1.41%, Israel Discount Bank (TASE: DSCT) fell 1.18% and Mizrahi Tefahot Bank fell 1.57%. Electra (TASE: ELTR) fell 3.06% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today.

The Phoenix Holdings (TASE:PHOE1; PHOE5) rose 3.2%, after rising 3.76% yesterday, and Mivne Real Estate rose 3.35% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today.

Outside of the Tel Aviv 35 Index, Opko Health Inc. (NYSE; OPK; TASE: OPK) rose 7.34%, after selling its reproductive and women's health assets for $237.5 million.

