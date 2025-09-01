Mon: TASE opens September lower

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange fell today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index fell 0.53% to 3,038.65 points, the Tel Aviv 125 Index fell 0.54% to 3,098.33 points; and the BlueTech Global Index rose 0.19% to 545.35 points. The All Bond corporate bond index fell 0.12% to 411.12 points. Turnover totaled NIS 1.93 billion in equities and NIS 3.73 billion in bonds.

On the foreign exchange market, the representative shekel-dollar rate was set 0.66% higher than Friday, at NIS 3.354/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 1.079% higher, at NIS 3.933/€.

Bank Leumi (TASE: LUMI) led the market today, falling 0.90% on the day's biggest trading turnover. Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) fell 1.37%, Mizrahi Tefahot Bank fell 1.01% and Israel Discount Bank (TASE: DSCT) fell 0.46%.

Menora Mivtachim (TASE: MMHD) fell 4.45% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today. Harel Finance and Investments (TASE: HARL) fell 2.20%, Clal Insurance Enterprise Holdings (TASE: CLIS) fell 3.97% and Phoenix Financial (TASE: PHOE) fell 1.73%

Nice (Nasdaq: NICE; TASE:NICE) rose by 3.11% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index. Nova Ltd. (Nasdaq:NVMI; TASE:NVMI) rose 1.24% and Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (Nasdaq: TSEM; TASE:TSEM) rose 1.44%.

Outside of the Tel Aviv 35 Index, El Al Israel Airlines Ltd. (TASE:ELAL) rose 5.73%.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on September 1, 2025.

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd., 2025.