Mon: TASE rally continues

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange (TASE) rose today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 0.63%, to 1,415.35 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index rose 0.80%, to 1,392.31 points; and the BlueTech Global Index rose 1.54%, to 401.46 points. The TelBond 20 corporate bond index rose 0.24%, to 352.79 points. Turnover totaled NIS 2.17 billion in equities and NIS 3.80 billion in bonds.

The market will be closed Tuesday and Wednesday and reopens Thursday after the Independence Day holiday.

On the foreign exchange market, the Bank of Israel set the shekel-dollar exchange rate down 0.255% from Friday at NIS 3.515/$ and the shekel-euro rate was unchanged at NIS 3.811/€.

On the market, Fattal Holdings (1998) Ltd. (TASE: FTAL) rose 9.36% for the biggest rise today on the Tel Aviv 35 Index. Melisron Ltd. (TASE: MLSR) rose 8.41% and Azrieli Group Ltd. (TASE: AZRG) rose 1.68%. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA) rose 2.56% and NICE Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: NICE; TASE: NICE) rose 3.13%. Electra Ltd. (TASE: ELTR) rose 6.20% and outside the Tel Aviv 35 Index AudioCodes Ltd. (Nasdaq: AUDC; TASE: AUDC) rose 25.76% on strong Q1 results.

Delek Group Ltd. (TASE: DLEKG) fell 4.55% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today. Outside the Tel Aviv 35 Index its Leviathan partner Ratio Oil Exploration (1992) LP (TASE:RATI.L) fell 3.61%. Bank Leumi (TASE: LUMI) fell1.03% on the day's biggest trading turnover. Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) fell 2.48% and Mizrahi Tefahot Bank (TASE:MZTF) fell 2.40%.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - www.globes-online.com - on April 27, 2020

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd. 2020