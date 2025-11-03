Mon: TASE rally continues

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange rose today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 0.98% to 3,320.54 points, the Tel Aviv 125 Index rose 0.76% to 3,388.90 points; and the BlueTech Global Index rose 0.41% to 603.02 points. The All Bond corporate bond index was unchanged at 418.90 points. Turnover totalled NIS 3.66 billion in equities and NIS 4.44 billion in bonds.

On the foreign exchange market, the representative shekel-dollar rate was set 0.37% higher from Friday, at NIS 3.255/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 0.085% lower, at NIS 3.749/€.

Bank Leumi (TASE: LUMI) led the market today, rising 2.27% on the day's biggest trading turnover, as its market cap surpassed NIS 100 billion. Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) rose 2.74%, Israel Discount Bank (TASE: DSCT) rose 1.50% and Mizrahi Tefahot Bank rose 2.86%.

Delek Group (TASE: DELKG) rose 3.95% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today. Elbit Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: ESLT; TASE:ESLT) rose 0.77%, Phoenix Financial (TASE: PHOE) rose 2.86% and Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA) rose 1.02%.

Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (Nasdaq: TSEM; TASE:TSEM) fell 2.89% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today. Bezeq Israel Telecommunications Company Ltd. (TASE:BZEQ fell 0.49% and Azrieli Group (TASE: AZRG) fell 1.23%. Nice (Nasdaq: NICE; TASE:NICE) fell 1.38% and Camtek (Nasdaq: CAMT; TASE: CAMT) fell 1.89%.

