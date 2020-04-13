Mon: TASE rally runs out of steam

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange (TASE) fell today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index fell 0.73%, to 1,347.19 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index fell 0.96%, to 1,320.74 points; but the BlueTech Global Index rose 0.66%, to 364.08 points. The TelBond 20 corporate bond index fell 0.05%, to 351.29 points. Turnover totaled NIS 1.18 billion in equities and NIS 2.04 billion in bonds.

The market reopens Thursday after the Passover holiday.

On the foreign exchange market, no new representative rate was set due to the Easter holiday overseas. In afternoon inter-bank trading the shekel-dollar exchange rate was down 1.09% at NIS 3.565/$ and down 0.75% against the euro at NIS 3.85/€. On the market, Fattal Holdings (1998) Ltd. (TASE: FTAL) fell 9.31% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index. Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) fell 2.16% on the day's biggest trading turnover. Bank Leumi (TASE: LUMI) fell 1.85% and Israel Discount Bank (TASE: DSCT) fell 1.49%. Shikun u'Binui Holdings Ltd. (TASE: SKBN) fell 4.69% and Melisron Ltd. (TASE: MLSR) fell 4.08%. Elbit Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: ESLT; TASE: ESLT) fell 2.25% and Bezeq Israeli Telecommunication Co. Ltd. (TASE: BEZQ) fell 2.99%.

Delek Group Ltd. (TASE: DLEKG) rose 8.77% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index and Delek Drilling LP (TASE: DEDR.L) rose 0.60%. Harel Insurance Investments and Financial Services Ltd. (TASE: HARL) rose 6.27%, The Phoenix Holdings Ltd. (TASE: PHOE1;PHOE5) rose 2.50% and Mizrahi Tefahot Bank (TASE:MZTF) rose 2.34%.

