Mon: TASE rally runs out of steam

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange fell today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index fell 0.80%, to 1,632.86 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index fell 0.71%, to 1,696.07 points; and the BlueTech Global Index fell 1.38%, to 596.17 points. The TelBond 20 corporate bond index fell 0.2% to 376.99 points. Turnover totaled NIS 1.81 billion in equities and NIS 3.12 billion in bonds.

On the foreign exchange market, the Bank of Israel set the representative shekel-dollar rate 0.213% higher from Friday, at NIS 3.291/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 0.343% higher, at NIS 3.919/€.

On the market, Opko Health Inc. (NYSE: OPK; TASE: OPK) fell 4.89% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index and Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA) fell 1.50%. ICL (TASE: ICL: NYSE: ICL) fell 1.33%, and NICE Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: NICE; TASE: NICE) fell 1.18%. Maytronics Ltd. (TASE:MTRN) fell 3.99% and Energix Renewable Energies Ltd. (ENRG) fell 0.61%.

Bank Leumi (TASE: LUMI) fell 0.95%, Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) fell 0.33%, Israel Discount Bank (TASE: DSCT) fell 1.47% and Mizrahi Tefahot Bank (TASE:MZTF) fell 0.22%.

Shikun & Binui Holdings Ltd. (TASE: SKBN) rose 2.59% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index and Melisron Ltd. (TASE: MLSR) rose 2.19%.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on April 12, 2021

