Mon: TASE rebounds despite continuing Ukraine tensions

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange rose today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 1.27%, to 1,950.98 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index rose 1.04% to 2,039.36 points; and the BlueTech Global Index rose 0.26% to 485 points. The All Bond corporate bond index fell 0.15% to 387.39 points. Turnover totaled NIS 2.43 billion in equities and NIS 3.10 billion in bonds.

On the foreign exchange market, the Bank of Israel set the representative shekel-dollar rate up 0.835% from Friday, at NIS 3.262/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 0.060% higher at NIS 3.687/€.

Bank Leumi (TASE:LUMI) led the market, rising 0.18% on the day's biggest trading turnover and Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) rose 0.88%. LivePerson (Nasdaq: LPSN; TASE: LPSN) rose 5.50% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today. ICL (TASE: ICL: NYSE: ICL) rose 2.46% and parents company Israel Corp. (TASE: ILCO) rose 2.17%.NICE-Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: NICE; TASE:NICE) rose 1.50% and Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA) rose 2.48%.

OPC Energy (TASE: OPCE) fell 1.56% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today. Energix Renewable Energies (TASE: ENRG) fell 1.35% and Israel Discount Bank (TASE: DSCT) fell 0.42%.

