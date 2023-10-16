Mon: TASE rebounds strongly

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange rose today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 2.46%, to 1,692.50 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index rose 2.36% to 1,710.77 points; and the BlueTech Global Index rose 1.59% to 342.99 points. The All Bond corporate bond index rose 0.16% to 369.95 points. Turnover totaled NIS 2.03 billion in equities and NIS 4.02 billion in bonds.

On the foreign exchange market, the Bank of Israel set the representative shekel-dollar rate up 0.529% from Friday, at NIS 3.990/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 0.327% higher at NIS 4.200/€.

Bank Leumi (TASE:LUMI) led the market today, rising 2.50% on the day's biggest trading turnover. Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) rose 2.89% and Israel Discount Bank (TASE: DSCT) rose 3.43%. Mizrahi Tefahot Bank rose 1.55% and First International Bank of Israel (TASE:FTIN1; FTIN5) rose 1.63%.

Energean (LSE: ENOG; TASE: ENOG) rose 6.46% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today. Delek Group Ltd. (TASE:DLEKG) rose 4.19% and NICE Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: NICE; TASE:NICE) rose 3.68%. ICL (TASE: ICL: NYSE: ICL) rose 3.77% and Bezeq Israel Telecommunications Company Ltd. (TASE:BZEQ rose 1.91%.

Elbit Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: ESLT; TASE:ESLT) fell 4.52% - the only stock on the Tel Aviv 35 Index to lose ground today.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on October 16, 2023.

