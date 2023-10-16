search
Mon: TASE rebounds strongly

16 Oct, 2023 19:15
Elbit Systems was the only Tel Aviv 35 Index stock to decline today as the banks registered strong gains.

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange rose today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 2.46%, to 1,692.50 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index rose 2.36% to 1,710.77 points; and the BlueTech Global Index rose 1.59% to 342.99 points. The All Bond corporate bond index rose 0.16% to 369.95 points. Turnover totaled NIS 2.03 billion in equities and NIS 4.02 billion in bonds.

On the foreign exchange market, the Bank of Israel set the representative shekel-dollar rate up 0.529% from Friday, at NIS 3.990/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 0.327% higher at NIS 4.200/€.

Bank Leumi (TASE:LUMI) led the market today, rising 2.50% on the day's biggest trading turnover. Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) rose 2.89% and Israel Discount Bank (TASE: DSCT) rose 3.43%. Mizrahi Tefahot Bank rose 1.55% and First International Bank of Israel (TASE:FTIN1; FTIN5) rose 1.63%.

Energean (LSE: ENOG; TASE: ENOG) rose 6.46% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today. Delek Group Ltd. (TASE:DLEKG) rose 4.19% and NICE Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: NICE; TASE:NICE) rose 3.68%. ICL (TASE: ICL: NYSE: ICL) rose 3.77% and Bezeq Israel Telecommunications Company Ltd. (TASE:BZEQ rose 1.91%.

Elbit Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: ESLT; TASE:ESLT) fell 4.52% - the only stock on the Tel Aviv 35 Index to lose ground today.

