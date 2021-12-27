Mon: TASE record-breaking rally continues

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange rose today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 0.23%, to 1,964.82 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index rose 0.25%, to 2,039.32 points; but the BlueTech Global Index fell 0.40% to 546.34 points. The All Bond corporate bond index rose 0.07% to 395.98 points. Turnover totaled NIS 1.70 billion in equities and NIS 2.00 billion in bonds.

On the foreign exchange market, the Bank of Israel set the representative shekel-dollar rate down 0.413% from Friday, at NIS 3.136/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 0.678% lower at NIS 3.547/€.

Bank Leumi (TASE:LUMI) led the market, rising 0.49% on the day's biggest trading turnover. ICL (TASE: ICL: NYSE: ICL) rose 0.67% and Opko Health Inc. (NYSE: OPK; TASE: OPK) rose 2.36%. Bezeq Israel Telecommunications Company Ltd. (TASE:BZEQ) rose 2.34%, Harel Insurance Investments and Financial Services Ltd. (TASE: HARL) rose 2.09% and Shikun & Binui Holdings Ltd. (TASE: SKBN) rose 2.02%.

Maytronics Ltd. (TASE:MTRN) fell 2% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA) fell 0.63% and NICE-Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: NICE; TASE:NICE) fell 1.01%.

Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) fell 0.60% and Israel Discount Bank (TASE: DSCT) fell 0.10%.

