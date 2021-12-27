search
Front > TASE report

Mon: TASE record-breaking rally continues

27 Dec, 2021 18:53
שלח תגובה במיילGlobes correspondent

Bezeq and Harel led the market higher today as Teva and NICE Systems slipped.

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange rose today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 0.23%, to 1,964.82 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index rose 0.25%, to 2,039.32 points; but the BlueTech Global Index fell 0.40% to 546.34 points. The All Bond corporate bond index rose 0.07% to 395.98 points. Turnover totaled NIS 1.70 billion in equities and NIS 2.00 billion in bonds.

On the foreign exchange market, the Bank of Israel set the representative shekel-dollar rate down 0.413% from Friday, at NIS 3.136/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 0.678% lower at NIS 3.547/€.

Bank Leumi (TASE:LUMI) led the market, rising 0.49% on the day's biggest trading turnover. ICL (TASE: ICL: NYSE: ICL) rose 0.67% and Opko Health Inc. (NYSE: OPK; TASE: OPK) rose 2.36%. Bezeq Israel Telecommunications Company Ltd. (TASE:BZEQ) rose 2.34%, Harel Insurance Investments and Financial Services Ltd. (TASE: HARL) rose 2.09% and Shikun & Binui Holdings Ltd. (TASE: SKBN) rose 2.02%.

Maytronics Ltd. (TASE:MTRN) fell 2% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA) fell 0.63% and NICE-Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: NICE; TASE:NICE) fell 1.01%.

Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) fell 0.60% and Israel Discount Bank (TASE: DSCT) fell 0.10%.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on December 27, 2021.

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd., 2021.

Twitter Facebook Linkedin RSS Newsletters גלובס Israel Business Conference 2018