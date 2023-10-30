search
Mon: TASE records strong gains

30 Oct, 2023 19:23
The banks rose strongly for the second straight day but Tower and Elbit lost ground.

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange rose today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 1.62%, to 1,653.01 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index rose 1.78% to 1,656.96 points; and the BlueTech Global Index rose 0.28% to 324.48 points. The All Bond corporate bond index fell 0.13% to 357.79 points. Turnover totaled NIS 1.95 billion in equities and NIS 3.63 billion in bonds.

On the foreign exchange market, the Bank of Israel set the representative shekel-dollar rate down 0.637% from Friday, at NIS 4.055/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 0.332% lower at NIS 4.293/€.

Bank Leumi (TASE:LUMI) led the market today, rising 2.81% on the day's biggest trading turnover. Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) rose 1.95%, Israel Discount Bank (TASE: DSCT) rose 2.98% and Mizrahi Tefahot Bank rose 4.72%.

Ashtrom Group (TASE: ASHG) rose 6.81% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index. Delek Group Ltd. (TASE:DLEKG) rose 5.13%, and Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. (Nasdaq:NVMI; TASE:NVMI) rose 0.80%.

Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (Nasdaq: TSEM; TASE:TSEM) fell 3.18% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today. ICL (TASE: ICL: NYSE: ICL) fell 0.75%, Elbit Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: ESLT; TASE:ESLT) fell 1.63% and Kenon Holdings (NYSE: KEN; TASE: KEN) fell 1.71%.

